Business Awards UK Celebrates the Achievements of Small Businesses

Business Awards UK is thrilled to announce the exceptional winners and deserving finalists of the Small Business Awards 2023. These awards serve as a testament to the vital role played by small businesses in the fabric of the UK’s economy. Amidst the backdrop of larger corporate entities, it is the nimbleness, tenacity, and personal touch of small businesses that shine through. Led by visionary entrepreneurs, these enterprises consistently exhibit an ability to adapt, innovate, and flourish, even in the face of challenges. The Small Business Awards 2023 not only recognise business success but also celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit, the pursuit of excellence, and the unwavering passion that drives countless professionals across the UK.

Business Awards UK Small Business Awards 2023 Winners:

Alternative Vision Ltd : Best Small Business Transformation, Best Marketing Campaign

: Best Small Business Transformation, Best Marketing Campaign Ambitions Travel Recruitment and eLearning : Lone Wolf Business of the Year

: Lone Wolf Business of the Year Blue Bull Recruitment Ltd : Triumph Over Adversity Award

: Triumph Over Adversity Award Blush medical aesthetics : Best Newcomer Small Business

: Best Newcomer Small Business Fraser Dove International : Mid-Sized Business of the Year

: Mid-Sized Business of the Year Geopace Training : Best National Small Business

: Best National Small Business HJH Commercial Consultants Ltd : Small Consultancy of the Year

: Small Consultancy of the Year InfraFit Studio : Most Innovative Small Business

: Most Innovative Small Business Jet Social Ltd : Small Business Leader of the Year

: Small Business Leader of the Year LayerTree : Sustainability and Environment

: Sustainability and Environment Lyfeguard : Small Family Business of the Year

: Small Family Business of the Year Magnetar IT : Small Business Disruptor Of The Year

: Small Business Disruptor Of The Year Mitchell & Stones : Best Work Environment

: Best Work Environment Music Workflow Academy : CRM / Communication Award

: CRM / Communication Award Navigator : Best International Small Business

: Best International Small Business Precision Management Consulting : Best Customer Service

: Best Customer Service Racing Mentor : Diversity and Inclusion Champion

: Diversity and Inclusion Champion Sapience : Best Use of Technology

: Best Use of Technology Sealantonline : Fastest Growing Small Business

: Fastest Growing Small Business The Nutrition Consultant Ltd : Micro Business of the Year

: Micro Business of the Year The Small Business Handbook : Most Positive Impact / CSR

: Most Positive Impact / CSR Thumbsie Ltd : Small Business Of The Year 2023

: Small Business Of The Year 2023 South West Removals Ltd: Best Local Small Business

Business Awards UK Small Business Awards 2023 Finalists:

(Each finalist may be recognised in multiple categories)

Ayre Property Services

Bond HR

Crafts by mama

Digia

GLOW&be

iota-ML

M&K Imaginarium

MAK25 London Limited

Masterteck Repair Ltd

Off The Wall Creative Ltd

Purple Story Ltd

Redimeer

Soap Creative

Vault Data

White Horse Energy

Business Awards UK Small Business Awards 2023 Individual Award Winners & Finalists:

Winner: Phillipa Nicholson, Blue Bull Recruitment Ltd : Rising Star Award

: Rising Star Award Finalist: Maisie Trelfa, Digia : Rising Star Award

: Rising Star Award Finalist: Dale Anderson, Fabrik Invest Ltd : Rising Star Award

: Rising Star Award Winner: Daniel Harris, Kieran Holland, Dylan Johnson, HJH Commercial Consultants Ltd : Best Newcomer Directors

: Best Newcomer Directors Winner: Paul Bond, Bond HR: Best Newcomer CEO / Director

The Business Awards UK team extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and individual award recipients for their remarkable accomplishments. Their unwavering commitment, boundless enthusiasm, and pursuit of excellence set the benchmark for the business community in the UK.

For more details about the winners, finalists, and the awards, please visit the Business Awards UK website or reach out to the awards team.