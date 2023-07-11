Eploy’s 2023 Hire Purpose Customer Conference: A Resounding Triumph

Eploy, a leading provider of cloud-based Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) and e-recruitment solutions, has triumphantly concluded its highly anticipated 2023 customer conference. The event, held on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, brought together industry leaders and Eploy users at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham, UK, and garnered exceptional feedback from attendees.

The one-day conference was packed with valuable insights, featuring a diverse range of masterclasses, seminars, and keynote sessions. It also provided an exclusive opportunity to unveil the latest updates to Eploy’s ATS, Talent CRM, and Analytics platform. Attendees had the chance to explore exciting new features that enhance their talent acquisition and recruitment strategies, including:

Eploy’s Employee Portal: This feature empowers employees to effortlessly refer top talent through various channels such as email, social networks, WhatsApp, QR codes, and more. The portal also engages employees through friendly gamified competitions and offers rewards.

New Structured Reviewing capabilities: These capabilities enable collaborative decision-making, making it easier for teams to assess and select candidates.

User Provisioning: Eploy introduced an easy and secure user access and management system, ensuring a seamless experience for all users.

Redesigned Dashboard widgets: The conference showcased redesigned widgets for the Eploy Dashboard, enhancing the user experience and providing a more intuitive interface.

In addition to these developments, the event featured five themed streams that allowed participants to gain actionable insights and optimise their use of Eploy. These in-depth sessions covered a wide range of topics, including practical tips on talent pooling, inclusive recruitment practices, and enlightening case studies.

Some of the highlights included sessions such as “Dashboard 101: Everything you need to know!” and “Talent Pooling: Uncover hints, tips, and tricks.” The conference also focused on important themes like diversity and inclusion, demonstrating how Eploy can be harnessed to promote a more diverse and inclusive recruitment process. Notable case studies presented included Morrison’s redefining recruitment capability with Eploy and the University of Leicester leveraging recruitment data to drive workforce change.

To add to the dynamic nature of the event, Eploy Marketplace partners actively participated by presenting, demonstrating, and discussing a wide array of technologies and services that complement the Eploy experience. These partners included organisations such as Recite Me, NSL (part of Marston Holdings), The FIRM Keynote, Experian, AssessFirst, and Rightcheck.

Chris Bogh, CTO of Eploy, reflected on the success of the conference, stating, “We are inspired to see our customers and partners come together to learn and share insights. We are excited about the future and how the latest Eploy developments will transform talent acquisition and recruitment. We are particularly proud of our advancements in leveraging the power of employee referrals, which serve as a critical candidate-sourcing channel. We extend our gratitude to our Marketplace partners for their invaluable contributions to this event and the broader Eploy ecosystem.”

For those interested in learning more about Eploy’s innovative solutions and staying updated with future events, visiting their website or reaching out to the Eploy team is highly recommended. Experiencing firsthand how Eploy is shaping the future of recruitment technology is an opportunity not to be missed.

Website: https://www.eploy.co.uk Email: info@eploy.co.uk