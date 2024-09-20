GJC Advisory Introduces GJC Hospitality Service Line

GJC Advisory, a leading consultancy firm specialising in business strategy and financial advice, has announced the launch of GJC Hospitality, a new division dedicated to addressing the specific needs of the hospitality industry.

“The hospitality industry has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years,” said Gavin Jones, CEO of GJC Advisory. “GJC Hospitality leverages GJC Advisory’s proven track record and industry expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions to empower hospitality businesses to thrive in today’s uncertain environment.”

GJC Hospitality provides a range of tailored services to tackle the unique challenges and opportunities within the hospitality sector. These include strategic planning and feasibility studies, operational optimisation, financial advisory, and revenue management.

“We understand the challenges facing the hospitality industry today, from a dearth of resource to the rising cost of product and utilities,” said Jason Thomas, Senior Associate at GJC Hospitality. “Our team’s extensive experience positions us perfectly to empower clients and their advisors with the expertise they need to navigate these hurdles. GJC Advisory has already seen significant success stories with our recent hospitality clients, and we’re passionate about helping more businesses through these difficult times and bring about more favourable results and outcomes.”