Iconic Digital Awarded Best Overall Business at the European BizX Awards

In an impressive triumph, Iconic Digital, a leader in the digital marketing industry, was awarded Best Overall Business at the recent European BizX Awards, which took place in Liverpool. This esteemed award highlights Iconic Digital’s dedicated commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and sustained business growth.

Steve Pailthorpe, Chief Executive of the digital marketing agency in London, shared his elation about the award: “We are truly humbled to receive this recognition from ActionCOACH at the BizX Awards. This accolade is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and the innovative strategies we have implemented over the last 13 years. At Iconic Digital, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing to provide outstanding results for our clients. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our team, clients, and partners for making this possible.”

Brad Sugars, founder and CEO of ActionCOACH, presented the award and praised Iconic Digital for their exemplary standards in business excellence and innovation. “Iconic Digital’s success at the BizX Awards underscores the impact of effective leadership and a clear vision. Steve and his team are exemplary figures in showing what businesses can achieve with the right strategies and mindset.”

James Vincent, host of the BizX podcast, also lauded Iconic Digital’s achievements, emphasizing the firm’s substantial impact on the industry and its pivotal role in the evolution of digital marketing. ‘Iconic Digital have grown to be respected as the UK premier marketing agency following winning several accolades this year including SEO Agency of the Year. What sets them apart is the way that they guarantee their results and consistently deliver for their clients.’

The European BizX Awards, which celebrates excellence in business, brought together industry leaders and innovators from the European SME community. The recognition of Iconic Digital not only reinforces its prominence in the digital marketing arena but also paves the way for its ongoing expansion.

For further details about Iconic Digital and their award-winning services, please visit https://www.iconicdigital.co.uk.