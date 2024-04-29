Celebrated Accountancy Firm Marks 50 Years with Parliamentary Celebration

Based in London and Essex, the accountancy firm THP has marked its 50th anniversary with a distinguished celebration held in the Members’ Dining Room at the House of Commons.

The event featured speeches, including one from the former Department of Levelling Up minister, Paul Scully. Mr Scully commended THP and its clients for their entrepreneurial spirit and their contributions to wealth creation. He concluded his speech with the words, “more power to your elbow” as a toast to THP’s future endeavours.

Established in 1974 by accountant Adrian Hart, who began as a sole practitioner and now serves as chairman, THP has seen significant growth over the past five decades, incorporating more than a dozen other accountancy practices. Presently, THP operates from branches in Wanstead, Sutton, Chelmsford and Saffron Walden.

During his speech at the House of Commons, Adrian Hart reflected, “Following the upheaval of the Covid years, THP has grown from strength to strength and our 2023/24 year has seen a record number of new client instructions – pleasingly, many from our existing clients. We continue to build our team and to expand our service offerings and we are planning to grow further in the coming years.”

Mark Boulter, the current Managing Director, shared, “THP has grown over the years because we always put clients first and go the extra mile to meet their needs. We’re looking forward to serving many more people from our busy branches over the next 50 years.”