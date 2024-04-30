Somerset-Based Start-Up WebBH Secures Government Support for Growth

Frome-based digital marketing firm, WebBH, has successfully obtained government-backed funding to facilitate its expansion. Specialising in providing comprehensive SEO support to local businesses within Somerset, their services encompass local SEO, on-page and technical SEO, and link-building strategies.

The funding application was made through startuploans.co.uk, a division of the British Business Bank, resulting in a grant of £14,500 for WebBH. This financial boost is set to propel the company’s expansion plans, allowing them to extend their offerings beyond SEO and marketing support to include a development service by hiring a part-time developer.

Brett Higgins, the founder of WebBH, expressed his enthusiasm about the grant: “I am thrilled to secure this funding, which will allow us to continue our growth plans and offer our services further afield than the Somerset region. The people at Startuploans were excellent during the early stages while I was putting together the business plan, which was then presented to the underwriter. I was not 100% sure we would be accepted as we are a new company, but we had a solid business plan with a robust strategy. I would encourage any startup in need of funding to speak with them. With the funding now in place, I am excited to start building our company and continue the good work we are doing as a start-up within the SEO and digital marketing industry.”

For further information about WebBH and its services, please visit webbh.co.uk.