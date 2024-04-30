Viso Logistics Expands UK Network with Acquisition of Yorkshire’s A Really Cool Company

Viso Logistics has expanded its specialised logistics network with the acquisition of A Really Cool Company (ARCC), a leading expert in temperature-controlled transportation based in Wetherby, Yorkshire. With over 15 years in the business, ARCC has built a strong reputation and loyal customer base, predominantly serving the food and beverage sector, alongside various businesses requiring temperature-sensitive logistics solutions across the UK and Europe.

In 2021, Viso Logistics kicked off their ambitious plan to build an independent, specialised logistics network across the UK. Jag Express, a leading specialist courier in Cambridge, was the first company to join the network.

Andrew Wood, Managing Director of ARCC, commented on the new partnership: “The ARCC team are very excited about this next step in the evolution of our business. A partnership with Viso Logistics gives us the best of both worlds – we retain our company values, team and everything that makes us unique, but we also get to leverage off some excellent knowledge both inside and out of the logistics sector. Ultimately, this means that our loyal customers continue to get the same care and attention they have always had. What’s great is that they will now have some extras to help elevate their experience with us, such as access to an expanded network.”

Alexi Jones, Managing Partner at Viso Logistics, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: “Our strategy is to acquire long-established, successful specialist logistics companies that have expertise in specific sectors. To work with a business like ARCC that is so highly regarded in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, and complimentary to our existing network, makes them a perfect fit for Viso Logistics. The ARCC team are passionate about the service they provide and are real experts in their field. We have been impressed with their depth of industry knowledge and committed team, and know that their service will be one that our expanding customer base will benefit from. The addition of ARCC expands our Group’s growing footprint. Together with Jag Express in Cambridge, we now have a North-South axis which expands the scope of work we can undertake for our combined client base.”