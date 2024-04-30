Wrightform Ltd Welcomes Visitors for Exclusive Tours of Advanced Engineering Facility

Wrightform Ltd, a leading subcontracting engineering firm based in East Anglia, recently welcomed guests and clients to its facility for a series of exclusive open-day events throughout April. These tours offered an in-depth look at Wrightform’s state-of-the-art operations, demonstrating their commitment to innovation, precision, and sustainable practices.

Established with a focus on high-quality craftsmanship and tailored service, Wrightform Ltd is a family-owned business renowned for exceeding client expectations across various sectors, including food processing, construction, and agriculture. The open days allowed visitors to meet and interact with a wide range of Wrightform’s staff—from workshop personnel and production teams to supervisors, managers, and directors. Notably, this included interactions with Directors Ken Rose, his son Harvey, Mark Rose, and founders Paul Rose and John Wilby. Paul Rose shared, “Each team member plays an integral role in supporting our customers and upholding the tradition of value and ethics that defines Wrightform – and it was a real pleasure to be part of these events.”

During the guided tours, attendees were treated to a detailed walkthrough of the engineering process at Wrightform, from the initial handling of raw materials to the output of finished products. The facility, spanning 24,000 sq ft, features advanced machinery and technology, including three state-of-the-art laser cutting machines. Guests observed these machines in action, processing various materials with high precision—highlighting Wrightform’s capabilities in custom fabrication.

The tour included several service stations where guests could view both past and current projects, illustrating the company’s comprehensive range of services from CNC lathes to metal forming and folding. The knowledgeable hosts were on hand to answer questions, enhancing the informative and engaging nature of the tours.

John Ensinger, General Manager, commented on the importance of these open days: “Our open days provide a unique opportunity for visitors to gain insight into our operations and witness the craftsmanship and attention to detail behind our finished products. We take pride in our work, and these events allow us to share our passion with our customers.”

Wrightform also used this opportunity to highlight their sustainability efforts, such as installing a nitrogen generation plant and utilizing ducting to reuse heat throughout their facilities—measures that underscore their commitment to environmental responsibility.

The feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing surprise at the scale and scope of Wrightform’s operations. “Many visitors were surprised by the scale of our facility and the breadth of processes we undertake,” noted Ensinger. “When we hear feedback about how impressed people are or ‘how our professionalism is admirable,’ it makes it all worthwhile. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to connect with our customers in this way, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors in the future.”

As the spring tours concluded, Wrightform is already planning a series of summer open days, hoping for good weather to offer an even more memorable experience with an outdoor BBQ area. For those eager to visit sooner, bespoke tours can be arranged via their website at https://www.wrightform.co.uk or by calling 01379 872822.