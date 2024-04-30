Next Health Achieves Sale in 50 Territories and Sets Ambitious New Target

Next Health, the exclusive all-encompassing health optimisation and longevity enterprise that eliminates obstacles to treatments that enhance and extend life, has outstripped its growth targets this month by surpassing the milestone of 50 territories sold. This significant achievement has broadened the company’s presence to 10 states and three countries following the eagerly awaited franchising initiative that started in Q3 2023. In its commitment to enabling individuals to attain peak vitality through preventative and bespoke care, Next Health today unveiled its next objective: to become the preeminent health optimisation and longevity enterprise by the end of 2027, with over 150 active locations serving more than 600,000 clients.

Distinctive in its appeal to both consumers and potential franchisees, Next Health uniquely operates four in-demand business areas under a single roof: cutting-edge recovery technology, health optimization, aesthetics services, and advanced longevity solutions. Customers of Next Health benefit from a direct partnership with on-site providers who utilise a data-driven approach to comprehensively manage and customise their wellness journey and treatment options, thereby facilitating optimal vitality. A principal advantage of Next Health in the franchising domain is its superior unit economics, which help attract and maintain health-conscious clients whose spending would typically be dispersed across various businesses within their locale.

“Next Health marries the most advanced health optimization treatments with keen technological operations,” said Scott Svilich, COO, and leader of Next Health’s strategic growth. “The booming wellness economy is projected to surge 26% to $8.5T by 2027 and Next Health is at the forefront capturing a large percentage of that through new locations and technology. Next Health is just getting started and each of our franchisees are contributing to our collective mission to pioneer a new path for us all to live longer, healthier lives.“

In a joint statement, Next Health’s co-founders, Dr. Darshan Shah and Kevin Peake, said, “we founded Next Health with the mission to always provide what’s next in health to individuals around the world. Our brand’s promise is, no matter where or how a customer engages with Next Health, they’ll have access to the latest and best wellness technology and treatments available.”