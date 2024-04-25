getSoapy: Comprehensive App to Elevate Local Service Businesses

Today, getSoapy, an innovative software company, unveiled a new application designed to empower local service businesses, helping them to stand out in a competitive marketplace.

This all-in-one app is crafted to streamline operations for businesses such as window cleaners, gardeners, and gutter cleaners. It simplifies day-to-day tasks, enhances efficiency, and helps build stronger connections with customers.

“We understand the challenges faced by local service businesses,” remarks Malcolm Christie, Director of getSoapy, “and we think our software app can ease many of the time-consuming issues that service businesses deal with”.

getSoapy provides an extensive array of features aimed at simplifying business management:

Automated Payments: Collect payments effortlessly with direct debits and automatic card transactions.

Customer Management: Deliver superior customer service through a comprehensive customer portal.

Work Scheduling: Streamline scheduling with advanced software that aids in efficient route planning.

Lead Marketplace: Engage in a marketplace to buy and sell leads, maximizing business prospects.

Free Website: Set up a professional website that includes quote forms, a customer portal, and payment functionalities.

Automated Expense Tracking: Streamline expense tracking with automatic receipt reading and management.

With a solid foundation in the window cleaning industry, getSoapy is now extending its reach to assist more local service businesses, helping them to expand their operations and enhance client relations.