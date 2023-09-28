KultraLab Appoints Sir Clive Woodward as Strategic Advisor for Organisational Excellence

KultraLab, a prominent AI-driven coaching innovator, proudly announces the appointment of Sir Clive Woodward as its Strategic Advisor for Organisational Performance.

In this pivotal role, Sir Clive will collaborate with KultraLab to steer its clients towards achieving excellence in high-performance. His extensive experience and expertise will significantly contribute to the evolution of Kultra, the company’s AI coaching tool.

Sir Clive Woodward’s illustrious career includes leading England’s rugby team to victory in the 2003 Rugby World Cup, catapulting them from 6th place to the top-ranked team in the world during his tenure as Head Coach. In 2006, he assumed the position of Team GB’s Director of Sport at the British Olympic Association, supporting national coaches and athletes at the Beijing and Vancouver Olympics. Additionally, he orchestrated Team GB’s most successful Olympic Games in the modern era at London 2012.

Sir Clive to Chair Report on The Secret DNA of High-Performing Teams

An exciting initiative involving Sir Clive is his role as Chair of an upcoming report titled ‘The Secret DNA of High-Performing Teams,’ in collaboration with KultraLab, the World Retail Congress, and the University of Manchester.

This research project will delve into the cultural and behavioural drivers of high-performing teams within the retail and consumer sector. More than 15 global retail organisations have committed to participating in this groundbreaking research.

The primary goal of this research is to furnish organisations with a valuable framework and measurement index for high-performance behaviours. This framework will enable businesses to benchmark themselves against competitors, paving the way for improved performance and productivity. The report’s findings are scheduled to be presented at the World Retail Congress in Paris in April 2024.

A Collaborative Effort to Blueprint High-Performing Teams

Regarding his role, Sir Clive expressed his excitement, stating, “I am really excited to be partnering with the team at KultraLab. Our businesses share a strong alignment, particularly in our shared commitment to creating high-performing teams and making coaching accessible to everyone. I am genuinely excited to be contributing to the upcoming report, offering businesses a blueprint for understanding the key behaviours that create high-performing teams and how these can be applied across the entire organisation. It will offer some truly fascinating insights.”

Steve Baggi, CEO & Founder of KultraLab, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled that Sir Clive is partnering with KultraLab. With his esteemed coaching background and a wealth of experience creating winning and high-performing teams, we are incredibly excited to learn from his expertise. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in shaping efforts to create exceptional coaching programmes, accessible to all front line managers through our AI coach, Kultra. Furthermore, Sir Clive’s invaluable insights will undoubtedly enrich our research on ‘The Secret DNA of High-Performing Teams’.”