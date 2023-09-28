simpleERB and Spillover Software Group Form a Strategic Partnership to Expand simpleERB’s Presence in the US Restaurant Market

simpleERB, the innovative online reservation diary, has joined forces with Spillover Software Group, a restaurant marketing solutions software company, to extend the reach of simpleERB in the US restaurant industry.

This strategic partnership designates simpleERB as the preferred restaurant booking management system for Spillover clients throughout the United States.

Spillover, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has been serving the hospitality sector since the 1990s. They have made significant investments in building a comprehensive and integrated technology platform that offers a complete marketing solution. Their platform includes tools for customer segmentation, tracking, and even AI-driven picture generation for restaurant marketing content.

simpleERB seamlessly integrates into this marketing solution, especially for Spillover clients who have transitioned from accepting walk-ins only to taking advance reservations post-pandemic. simpleERB simplifies the management of these reservations, allowing restaurants to set up sittings, manage dining times, and reduce no-shows efficiently.

Ronnie Somerville, Founder of simpleERB, expressed, “Our goal has always been to simplify and enhance the restaurant reservation process, and this partnership will empower Spillover’s clients to effortlessly manage their bookings, from walk-ins to advance reservations. We’re thrilled to be working with Spillover and look forward to helping them and their customers thrive in the evolving restaurant landscape.”

Ali Murdoch, CEO of Spillover, added, “We’re very excited to launch simpleERB to our client base and can see the many benefits it offers our customers, from streamlining their bookings to understanding more about their diners. All the products within our platform focus on the two core digital marketing principles of ‘audience growth’ and ‘effective communication’ and simpleERB sits perfectly within this framework.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in simplifying restaurant operations, enhancing customer experiences, and supporting the evolution of the restaurant industry in the United States.