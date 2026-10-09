ONEEV Becomes UK’s Leading Free EV App Less Than 12 Months After Full Launch

LONDON, UK. October 8th, 2026 – has become the UK’s leading free electric vehicle app less than 12 months after its full launch, with thousands of drivers now using the platform to access charging services across the UK and Ireland. ONEEV has become the UK’s leading free electric vehicle app less than 12 months after its full launch, with thousands of drivers now using the platform to access charging services across the UK and Ireland.

Founded by Tim Moore and Lyndon Gough, the business was created after the pair experienced repeated frustrations with the EV charging experience, from unreliable charge point information and multiple charging apps to limited access to trusted EV ownership services.

Today, ONEEV provides access to more than 70,000 charge points through a single platform designed to simplify electric vehicle ownership, bringing together charging, payments, route planning and wider EV services in one place.

The milestone follows a period of rapid growth for the company, which began as an idea in early 2024 before launching a beta platform in 2025 and completing a full public rollout in December that year.

The platform enables users to locate charge points, view live charger availability, compare real-time pricing, make secure in-app payments and access instant charging receipts. Drivers can also plan journeys with integrated charging stops, helping to remove uncertainty from longer-distance travel. The app is free to use once registered, giving drivers access to charging, payments and journey planning through a single platform.

Unlike most charging apps, which are linked to specific operators or networks, ONEEV operates as an independent platform, giving drivers access to charging infrastructure across multiple providers through a single app.

“We don’t need to tie ourselves to any one provider because we work with them all,” said co-founder Tim Moore.

A significant contributor to the platform’s growth has been its focus on data quality. Through its ONEEV technology platform, the company reports data accuracy levels of 99.8 per cent, helping drivers make informed decisions before arriving at a charging location.

Alongside charging services, the platform connects drivers with a range of EV-related products and services, including home charger installation, EV insurance, tyres, breakdown cover and accessories.

A loyalty programme has also been introduced, enabling users to earn rewards linked to charging activity, including gift card incentives.

Moore said: “The original idea came from our own experiences as EV drivers. We felt there was an opportunity to simplify a process that had become fragmented and frustrating for many people. We’re creating value for both drivers and charging providers by bringing everything together in one place.”

Co-founder Lyndon Gough added: “Reliable information remains one of the most important factors in creating a better charging experience. Our focus has been on giving drivers confidence that the information they see is accurate and up to date.”

The company was born after the founders compared their own experiences as EV drivers and concluded that many of the challenges extended beyond charging itself. Drivers were often required to navigate multiple platforms for charging, route planning, insurance, servicing, tyres and roadside assistance, creating unnecessary complexity throughout the ownership experience.

With the UK and Ireland platform continuing to expand, the business is now preparing for its next phase of growth. Future plans include launches across Europe, Australia and the United States once development of the UK offering is complete.

As electric vehicle adoption continues to increase, the founders believe demand will continue to grow for platforms that bring together charging, payments and wider ownership services within a single driver-focused experience.