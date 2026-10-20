ZAROS launches Drop 001, a luxury leather collection for the man still becoming

Founder James Demetriades unveils three considered leather essentials after an 18 month development process built on continuous iteration and quality checking



LONDON, UK. 15th October, 2026 – ZAROS, the new luxury leather goods brand founded by entrepreneur ZAROS, the new luxury leather goods brand founded by entrepreneur James Demetriades , has launched its first collection, Drop 001. The collection brings together three everyday essentials, the Vault Duffle, the Momentum Sling and the Ritual Wash Case, made for ambitious men who hold themselves to high standards in their work, their training and their lives.

Drop 001 has been 18 months in the making. Every piece went through round after round of sampling, with the leather, proportions, stitching and finish reviewed and refined at each stage. Samples that fell short were sent back and reworked until each detail had earned its place. The result is a collection in full grain leather with understated branding, backed by a lifetime guarantee.

James started ZAROS with a simple belief. The things we carry every day should reflect the standards we hold ourselves to. Much of the luxury market celebrates arrival, with the watch or the car that signals success. ZAROS is built around the journey instead, and its line Carry who you’re becoming speaks to the early starts, the decisions nobody notices and the standards kept along the way.

The brand is made for the founder, the builder and the man working towards something bigger. He moves between the gym, the office, the coworking space and the airport, and he wants pieces that move with him and last.

James Demetriades, Founder of ZAROS, said: “I spent 18 months on three products because I wasn’t willing to put my name on anything I wouldn’t carry myself. We sampled, we changed things, we sent pieces back and we went again until every detail felt right. ZAROS is for the man who is still building. He’s putting in the hours before anyone sees the results, and he deserves something that carries that standard with him. If I wouldn’t be proud to carry it, I wouldn’t ask you to invest in it.”



Drop 001 is available now in Obsidian Black and Legacy Blue. The Vault Duffle is priced at £450, the Momentum Sling at £230 and the Ritual Wash Case at £90.