Universal Smart Cards Celebrates 25 Years as a Global Provider of Smart Card, Identity and Access Technology

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA. October 22nd, 2026 – Universal Smart Cards (USC), a global provider of smart card, identity and access technology, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter of a century since the company was founded in 2001.

Since its launch, Universal Smart Cards has continued to evolve alongside major changes in identity, access, payment and credential technology.

Over the past 25 years, the industry has moved from traditional magnetic stripe and contact cards towards contactless smart cards, RFID, NFC, mobile credentials, biometric solutions and wearable technology.

Today, Universal Smart Cards supplies products and solutions including smart and contactless cards, access control credentials, readers, ID card printers and ribbons, RFID and NFC technology, mobile credentials and payment-enabled wearables.

Since its founding in August 2001, Universal Smart Cards has grown from a small home-office operation into an established global business, now operating four offices spanning the USA, UK, Asia and Africa.

Over the past 25 years, annual order volumes have increased more than twentyfold, and the company has now shipped more than 200 million smart products worldwide.

Twenty-five years on, Universal Smart Cards remains privately owned and led by its original co-founders, Chris Allen and Michael Smith, who founded the business after working together at G4S and Gemalto. That continuity has helped support the company’s long-term global growth while maintaining the values and customer-focused approach established at the beginning of the business, backed today by a senior team with more than 150 years of combined industry expertise.

USC now serves customers across a broad range of sectors worldwide, including education, healthcare, security, leisure, transportation, government and financial services, reflecting both the expansion of the global business and the growing role of smart card, identity and access technologies across different industries. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and Cyber Essentials certification, underlining its commitment to quality, environmental responsibility and information security.

Throughout that growth, the company’s focus has remained on helping organizations identify the most appropriate technology for their individual requirements rather than simply supplying products.

Universal Smart Cards supports applications including building access, employee and visitor identification, security, cashless payments and increasingly seamless digital and physical user experiences.

The company has also developed long-standing relationships with customers, manufacturers and technology partners throughout its 25-year history, across its global network of offices.

Chris Allen, CEO of Universal Smart Cards , said: “Reaching 25 years is a huge milestone for Universal Smart Cards and one I’m incredibly proud of. When Michael and I founded the business in 2001, the technology landscape looked very different, and it’s been remarkable to see how far both the industry and USC have evolved.

“I’d like to thank our customers, employees, suppliers and technology partners who have supported us throughout that journey. Their trust and long-standing relationships have been fundamental to our growth.

“While 25 years is a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come, we’re equally excited about the future. With rapid developments in mobile credentials, wearables, biometrics and AI, there are huge opportunities ahead, and we look forward to continuing to grow USC and deliver innovative solutions for our customers around the world.”

Michael Smith, CEO of Universal Smart Cards said: “For me, 25 years is as much about the people as it is about the technology we’ve helped develop over the years. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside brilliant customers, suppliers, and colleagues over the years, many of whom started as business relationships and have genuinely become friends. I think about those who took a chance on us early on, the suppliers who’ve stood by us through good times and lean ones, and the colleagues who’ve poured years into building something we’re all proud of.

“That kind of loyalty and trust doesn’t happen by accident. I’m proud of what we’ve built commercially, but prouder still of the relationships along the way. And looking ahead, I’m genuinely excited as the next chapter feels full of opportunity. To everyone who’s been part of USC’s story, thank you, it’s been a privilege.”

As identity and access technologies continue to develop, Universal Smart Cards expects mobile credentials, biometrics, wearable devices and increasingly connected technologies to play a growing role alongside traditional physical credentials.

Universal Smart Cards is also investing in the next stage of its global growth, with a focus on emerging technology, digital transformation and improving the customer experience.

The company is currently expanding its product portfolio into payment-enabled wearable technology, while its research and development team is also exploring the potential introduction of health-focused smart rings to its product range.

Alongside product development, Universal Smart Cards is investing in the future of the business through the implementation of artificial intelligence across departments globally. The aim is to streamline processes, improve efficiency and further systematize operations, helping teams across its global offices work more effectively and ultimately provide a better service to customers.

The company is also developing a new ecommerce website, designed to make it quicker and easier for customers to find and purchase products online, while still giving them the option to speak directly with the Universal Smart Cards team for additional advice and support when needed.

Together, these developments form part of Universal Smart Cards’ wider strategy to ensure the global business continues to evolve alongside the technologies and customer expectations shaping the identity, access and payment industries.

Universal Smart Cards thanks its customers, suppliers, technology partners and employees, both past and present, across its global offices, for their contribution to the company over the last quarter of a century.