Planning a 2027 Conference? Budget for the Whole Event, Not Just the Day Rate

For a lot of organisations, the next few weeks are when next year’s budgets get locked in, and with the Autumn Budget landing on 28 October, finance teams are looking harder than usual at discretionary spend. Conferences, sales kick-offs and leadership events tend to be among the larger single lines on that list, and among the easiest to under-budget.

What venues are actually charging

The UK Conference and Meeting Survey 2026, the sector’s longest-running piece of research, puts the average day delegate rate achieved by UK venues in 2025 at £51 per person including VAT. The average 24-hour residential rate was £187, up from £164 the year before, a rise of around 14% in a single year.

Those are national averages, and they hide a wide spread. City-centre venues, and London in particular, sit well above them, while plenty of regional venues come in lower. The more useful signal for planning is what sits underneath the averages: demand. UK venues hosted an average of 337 conferences and meetings each in 2025, up from 312 in 2024, and the total across the country reached 1.17 million, the highest since 2019. Busier venues mean popular dates go earlier, and there’s less room to negotiate on price.

Venues have also been investing heavily, with 77% putting well over £200,000 each into their facilities. That’s good news for delegates, but it’s also a sign that venues are pitching for the higher end of the market and pricing accordingly.

Where conference budgets go wrong

The most common mistake is treating the day delegate rate as the cost of the event. A DDR typically covers the room, refreshments, lunch and basic AV. It doesn’t cover the things that make a conference work: staging and set, lighting, LED screens, sound and technical crew, content and presentation design, speaker fees and travel, delegate registration and management, branding, filming or streaming, and post-event measurement. For anything beyond a straightforward meeting, those lines can match or exceed the venue cost.

A few other items regularly catch budget holders out:

In-house supplier terms. Some venues require you to use their own AV supplier, or charge a fee for bringing in an external one. Worth knowing before you sign, not after.

Minimum numbers and attrition. Contracts usually commit you to a minimum delegate number, with charges if registrations fall short. If attendance is uncertain, agree release dates and percentages upfront.

Build and de-rig time. A conference with any real production needs set-up time, sometimes the day before. That room time is often charged separately from the delegate package.

VAT. Industry averages are often quoted including VAT, while venue quotes frequently aren’t. Make sure every line in the budget is on the same basis.

Accommodation. With residential rates rising faster than day rates, a multi-day event with overnight stays deserves its own line and its own contingency.

Building a budget that holds up

Start with the objective rather than the venue. A leadership event designed to align a senior team needs a very different format, and budget, from a 400-person all-hands launching a new strategy. Once the objective is clear, set a realistic range for delegate numbers and keep some flexibility on dates. Midweek is often easier to secure than a Monday or Friday, and avoiding major city-wide events helps with both venue and hotel rates. Then split the budget into venue, production, content, delegate costs and contingency, so each can be challenged on its own terms.

It’s also worth deciding early who is going to run it. According to the same research, a third of all conferences and meetings in 2025 were organised by a professional conference organiser or event management agency rather than in-house. For organisations without a dedicated events team, bringing experienced conference organisers in at the budgeting stage, before a venue is booked, tends to pay for itself. The biggest savings come from decisions made early: the right venue for the format, a realistic production specification, and contract terms negotiated before the pressure is on.

Getting it signed off

A conference budget that only shows the day rate multiplied by headcount will almost certainly come back asking for more money later. One that sets out the full cost of the event, the reasoning behind each line and what the event is meant to achieve is a far easier case to make to a finance director, especially in a year when every line is being looked at twice.