Stow Bridge Drainage Business Rebrands to AM Drainage Services While Keeping Same Local Team

KING’S LYNN, UK. October 27, 2026: AM Waste Management Ltd has announced a new chapter for its drainage business, unveiling the name AM Drainage Services Ltd. Operating from Stow Bridge near King’s Lynn, the company has made the change to give customers a clearer understanding of its work. The rebrand affects the business identity rather than the people or services behind it, with the existing team continuing to handle local drainage enquiries and emergencies.

Founded in 2025, the company draws on the experience of director Alex Manning, who has worked in drainage since 2016. The decision to rename the business reflects its exclusive focus on drain clearance, septic systems and related maintenance services.

“The old name never told anyone what we actually do,” said Alex Manning, director of AM Drainage Services. “We unblock drains and empty septic tanks, day and night. Now the name on the van says that.”

Blocked drains account for the largest share of the company’s workload. AM Drainage Services offers emergency drain unblocking to domestic and commercial customers 24 hours a day, including weekends and bank holidays.

When attending a blockage, the team uses high-pressure jetting to restore drainage flow. Engineers then perform dye testing to confirm the pipework is running clear and use CCTV equipment to inspect for hidden faults or damage.

Before carrying out any work, the company provides a confirmed price. There are no undisclosed charges, and overnight emergency callouts are priced at the same rate as daytime visits. Customers can request same-day assistance, with the team frequently arriving within a few hours.

The company’s commercial offering includes grease trap emptying and management. Regular maintenance contracts are available for pubs, restaurants, hotels and care homes, helping commercial kitchens avoid drainage problems and overflowing traps during busy periods. Oil and petrol interceptor cleaning is also provided for garages and forecourts.

For rural premises not connected to the public sewer network, the business undertakes septic tank emptying, installation and replacement. It also maintains sewage treatment plants and pumping stations, offering routine servicing as well as emergency support.

“Ring us and you get me, not a call centre,” Manning said. “Same lads, same number. If you’ve got it saved, it still works.”

The local operation consists of three staff members, supported by two fully equipped vans and two tankers. Keeping a tanker available for urgent work helps the business respond to unexpected drainage issues. The team also carries out excavation repairs using its own diggers, reducing reliance on outside equipment suppliers.

AM Drainage Services holds Environment Agency upper-tier waste carrier registration CBDU671712 under its updated name. The company has accumulated more than 90 five-star Google reviews from customers.

As part of the transition, the business has adopted the email address [email protected] and is moving its online presence to amdrainageservices.co.uk.

Its coverage extends roughly 15 to 20 miles from Stow Bridge, taking in King’s Lynn, Downham Market, Hunstanton, Wisbech and surrounding villages.

Residents and businesses requiring drainage assistance can reach AM Drainage Services Ltd by calling 01553 606699 or emailing [email protected].