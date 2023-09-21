Prime Minister Shocks Nation by Abandoning Imaginary Carsharing Policy

In an unexpected turn of events, the Prime Minister announced yesterday the government’s decision to abandon a policy that seemingly existed only in the realm of imagination – “compulsory car sharing if you drive to work.” The rationale behind this abrupt reversal was framed as a means to alleviate the financial burden on working people, particularly those grappling with financial hardships.

Mobilityways, the Climate Tech company responsible for the UK’s largest carsharing platform, Liftshare, responded with bewilderment to this announcement.

Julie Furnell, the Managing Director of Mobilityways, expressed her surprise, stating, “It came as surprising news to us that the Government was pursuing a policy of mandatory carsharing…it would appear that the Prime Minister has just killed a policy that no one knew they had. We’re further confused as one of the main reasons people carshare is to save money and to help them make ends meet.”

Liftshare, founded by Ali Clabburn in 1998 after facing difficulties finding a ride home from university, is celebrating its silver jubilee anniversary this year.

“We are celebrating our silver jubilee year, saving 1 billion miles from UK roads and our best-ever summer for new Liftshare members, all without any mandatory policies from the Government. We work with hundreds of large UK employers by helping them measure, reduce, and report their commuter emissions. They not only hit their net-zero goals but also solve their operational challenges in recruitment, retention, and parking constraints,” remarked Ali Clabburn, Founder and Chairman of Mobilityways.

The mysterious policy’s inception and subsequent demise have left many scratching their heads, with questions surrounding its existence and the motivations behind its sudden abandonment remaining unanswered.