Star Micronics Launches StarPrinter.Online, Revolutionising POS Printing

Star Micronics, the renowned international provider of POS hardware solutions, proudly announces the live launch of its managed Cloud service, StarPrinter.Online. This innovative service empowers businesses to print directly from a web server, web page, web client app/PWA, native app, or via email, while also offering comprehensive device management for the entire POS printer network.

Delivering a seamless customer ordering experience demands reliable, flexible, and scalable in-store and in-house technology. Recognising this need, Star has developed StarPrinter.Online, now available on Star’s range of CloudPRNT™ printers. This service seamlessly connects receipt, label, or order printers to online ordering systems within minutes. It liberates businesses from the constraints of cabling, local networks, or limited Bluetooth ranges, providing a global hub for receiving and managing orders from customers using any device, anywhere with internet access.

Furthermore, StarPrinter.Online offers enhanced online visibility of connectivity and print jobs across the entire printer network. Businesses gain access to an online dashboard providing an overview of all devices and activities. This includes reliable tracking of print jobs, notifications of device status changes, barcode scans, new device connections, and more. The service’s versatility shines as it effortlessly accommodates additional printers and peripherals without necessitating server upgrades.

Having undergone a successful beta phase with a diverse range of retail and hospitality customers, StarPrinter.Online is now live, featuring an intuitive portal and signup process. New customers can explore a free trial version and even incorporate printers into a staging environment, if needed, before transitioning to full operation.

Simon Martin, Director & General Manager at Star Micronics EMEA, remarked, “In addition to providing market leading hardware, StarPrinter.Online is an integral part of Star’s strategy to provide innovative Cloud services that equip retailers and hospitality operators with advanced and powerful technology to manage their business”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “Furthermore, Star’s long-term focus on ease of integration and value-added services for retail and hospitality software providers is simply reinforced by this unique and versatile service.”