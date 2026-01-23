System expands services and rebrands as System Group MEP

System Electrical Group has confirmed a major transformation, rebranding as System Group MEP and launching a new Mechanical Services Division. This development allows the business to deliver complete mechanical, electrical and renewable solutions through one integrated team.

Led by Founder and Director Stephen Parry Jones, System has operated for more than 25 years in the electrical and renewable sector. The company delivers projects across commercial, industrial and public settings, with a focus on safety and performance.

The new structure reflects how clients now want to engage with service providers. “This is a natural and exciting step forward for System Group MEP. It reflects how our clients want to work with us, as a single, trusted partner and positions the business strongly for sustainable growth,” said Founder and Director Stephen Parry Jones.

“Our clients increasingly want joined-up thinking, one partner who can design, deliver and manage electrical, mechanical and renewable systems together. Becoming System Group MEP allows us to do exactly that, while staying true to the values and standards we’ve always been known for. It enables us to strengthen our offer to clients while creating new opportunities for growth and skilled job roles.”

Expanded Mechanical Services



The newly launched Mechanical Services Division will deliver a comprehensive range of solutions, including:

Mechanical design and installation

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems

Hot, cold and mains water systems

Heat pumps and low-carbon heating solutions

Solar thermal systems

Drainage and waste management

This expansion strengthens System Group MEP’s ability to support complex projects from concept through to completion, reducing risk, improving efficiency and ensuring consistency across disciplines.

Experienced Leadership Appointment



As part of the expansion, Jay Evans has been appointed to lead the Mechanical Services Division. With over 20 years’ industry experience, Jay began his career as an apprentice in North Wales before progressing into senior management roles.

“Jay’s journey reflects the values we believe in – developing talent, technical excellence and practical leadership,” added Stephen Parry-Jones. “He will play a key role in shaping our mechanical offering as we continue to grow.”



A Future-Focused Group



While the company’s name evolves to System Group MEP, clients can expect the same commitment to quality, safety, compliance and responsiveness that has underpinned the business for decades. The group continues to operate across Wales, Shropshire and the North West regions of England, supporting sectors including infrastructure, rail, healthcare, education, manufacturing and specialist environments.

The launch of System Group MEP signals a confident next chapter for the business combining heritage, people and innovation to deliver future-ready building services.