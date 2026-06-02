Third Anniversary Signals New Chapter for Lease Options Mastery Following International Expansion Review

LIVERPOOL, UK. June 2, 2026 — What began as a specialist property education business in 2023 has now entered its fourth year with a renewed strategy. Founder Nicky Greer says Lease Options Mastery has spent the past twelve months adapting to changing market conditions, embracing digital delivery and reassessing overseas expansion plans.

The company had previously identified Dubai as a potential growth market and had begun preparations for expansion into the UAE.

Those plans were subsequently delayed after escalating regional tensions and uncertainty across the Middle East created challenges for investor confidence and decision-making.

Rather than slowing down, Lease Options Mastery redirected its focus toward strengthening online services and broadening accessibility for clients.

Greer said: “We were not war ready, but few businesses would have anticipated the speed of change. The situation affected confidence and investment decisions almost immediately, so we had to reassess our plans carefully.

“Dubai still presents significant opportunities and we believe that market remains strong long term, but at present people are understandably cautious. Our expansion there has been postponed rather than cancelled.”

The business now delivers much of its training and mentoring through digital platforms, allowing investors to participate regardless of location.

Greer said this approach better reflects modern learning preferences and supports long-term resilience.

“We have adapted our delivery model because clients told us they wanted greater flexibility and more online learning options,” she said. “The seminars will continue, but the business now operates in a way that is more accessible and resilient.”

Meanwhile, the company is evaluating opportunities within the US property sector, particularly in Florida and California.

Recent visits to Florida have strengthened Greer’s belief that changing market conditions could create openings for investors using alternative acquisition strategies.

“When the American property crash happened in 2008, Florida was one of the areas most heavily affected because of oversupply,” she said. “Having spent time in Miami and other parts of the state recently, I believe there are indicators of another shift in the market and that creates opportunities for investors who understand alternative strategies.”

Cities currently being assessed include Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Palm Beach.

Outside business operations, Greer has continued to expand her involvement in housing and social impact projects across Merseyside.

Working with community organisations and public sector partners, she has helped support initiatives aimed at improving housing access for vulnerable individuals.

“There are many people who need additional support and suitable housing but often struggle to find it,” she said. “I understand some of those challenges personally and I wanted to use the resources, contacts and experience we have built through the business to help where possible.”

Her contribution has led to recognition from local organisations, including an invitation to speak at a wellbeing awards event on the Wirral.

As Lease Options Mastery enters its next phase, Greer said the company remains focused on education, growth and creating positive change through property investment.

“I enjoy teaching people how lease options work, but I also want investors to understand the impact they can have in their own communities,” she said. “If more people approach property investment with that mindset, the wider benefit could be significant.”