Circable Expands Inclusive Circus Programme with Plans for Accessible Mobility Rig

SUFFOLK, UK. June 2, 2026 – An inclusive circus company specialising in workshops and experiences for children and adults with additional needs is seeking to expand its services just months after launching earlier this year.

Circable, founded in February by long-time friends Cindy Downey and Rosa Iddon Cooper, delivers mobile circus workshops, performances and wellbeing sessions designed to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities, including children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEN).

The company has already begun developing plans to widen access further through the purchase of a portable aerial rig suitable for people with limited mobility and wheelchair users. To support the project, Circable has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target of £5,000.

The business was established following significant career changes for both founders, who have known each other for more than two decades and say their combined personal and professional experiences shaped the direction of the company.

Downey previously spent around 20 years working as a paramedic before stepping away from the profession following the death of her father. During that period, she pursued a long-standing interest in performance and trained at circus school to develop specialist skills.

At the same time, Iddon Cooper was working in a management role within the care sector but had become increasingly frustrated by administrative pressures despite enjoying the direct work she carried out with vulnerable people and families.

The pair later combined their experience in education, care and performance to create Circable, with a focus on movement, creativity and wellbeing.

The company now delivers workshops in schools, care settings, community venues and private events, with sessions adapted to suit different physical and cognitive needs.

Downey said accessibility remained central to the organisation’s development plans.

“We want the freedom to fly to be available to everyone who attends our sessions,” she said. “The portable rig would allow people with mobility issues, including wheelchair users, to take part in activities that are often not accessible to them.

“We are currently trying to raise £5,000 to make that possible and expand what we can offer.”

The founders say there is increasing demand for inclusive activities that combine physical movement with confidence building and social interaction, particularly for children and young people who may struggle to access traditional sports or performing arts programmes.

Iddon Cooper said the company’s mobile approach was intended to remove barriers for participants and families.

“Circable was created for everyone and mobility is a major part of that,” she said. “We want people to be able to access the experience without limitations, regardless of where they are or the support they require.

“Our ethos has always been built around wellbeing and movement, particularly for children and individuals who may not normally have access to these kinds of activities.”

Since launching earlier this year, Circable has begun building partnerships with schools, community groups and organisations supporting people with additional needs across the region.

The founders say future plans include expanding the number of workshops available, increasing outreach work and developing more specialist accessible equipment as demand grows.

The fundraising campaign is expected to remain active over the coming months while the business continues to broaden its programme of events and community sessions.

More information about Circable, including details of upcoming workshops and the company’s fundraising campaign, is available through its website and social media platforms.