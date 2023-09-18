Andrews Tiles, a Historic Leeds Tile Firm, Expands with Two New Locations

Leeds-based tile company Andrews Tiles, with a heritage dating back to 1886 when it was founded as A Andrews & Sons, has expanded its operations with two new sites, marking its entry into Greater Manchester for the first time in its 137-year history.

The expansion includes a new location in Bredbury, Greater Manchester, and a branch in Seacroft, Leeds. The Seacroft site was inaugurated by Jess Learnmouth MBE, a triathlete and member of the gold medal-winning triathlon mixed relay team at the 2020 Olympics.

These new sites complement Andrews’ existing Meanwood base, its home since 1960, and its Glasgow site. The company’s decision to expand its retail operations is driven by increased demand in recent years.

As part of this expansion, Andrews Tiles has welcomed two new team members: Doug Cleghorn as Online Sales Manager and Jonny Coombs as Branch Manager.

David Clough, Director at Andrews Tiles, expressed his satisfaction with the new locations and the recruitment of Doug and Jonny, emphasising the company’s commitment to meeting customer demand and its ambitious growth plans.

Andrews Tiles boasts a long history of supplying tiling and marble floors for high-value projects, contributing to well-known buildings and monuments across the UK. Notable projects include the installation of 14 million mosaics on the CIS Tower in Manchester, which opened in 1962, and a £6 million contract to refurbish the Westfield White City shopping center in London in 2019.

David also expressed pride in leading a company with such a rich history and a track record of providing high-quality flooring and Terrazzo tiles to customers throughout the UK for 137 years.