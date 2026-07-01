GCS Group secures position on ESPO’s Modular Buildings Framework 953_26

DERBYSHIRE, UK, July 1, 2026 – GCS Group has been appointed to the ESPO Framework 953_26 Modular Buildings, strengthening its ability to supply portable and modular building solutions to schools, academy trusts and public sector organisations throughout the UK via a compliant procurement route.

The framework gives education providers and public sector bodies a simple and fully compliant way to procure GCS Group’s modular building solutions. Designed to streamline the purchasing process, it enables organisations to access high-quality facilities more quickly while reducing procurement complexity, allowing schools to concentrate on delivering the best possible education for their pupils.

The agreement commenced on 23 April 2026 with an initial two-year term and includes the option to extend through to 2030. It provides a quicker and more efficient route to purchasing or hiring modular buildings, helping public sector organisations reduce the time and administrative effort often involved in traditional procurement.

Jade Sheppard of GCS Group said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a place on the ESPO framework, which represents a significant achievement for our business and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative portable and modular building solutions.”

Organisations using the framework can be confident they are working with a trusted supplier that has successfully completed ESPO’s comprehensive assessment and evaluation process.

Jade added: “We look forward to working with schools to provide fantastic, much-needed facilities that create inspiring learning environments and support future generations.

“GCS Group is proud to be recognised alongside other leading suppliers and is excited about the opportunities this framework presents to strengthen existing relationships and develop new partnerships in the years ahead.”