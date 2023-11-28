Lexxic Announces New Webinar on Neuro-inclusive HR Practices for Professionals

Lexxic, a leader in neurodiversity consultancy, is hosting a groundbreaking webinar titled “Neurodiversity for HR Professionals: How To Empower & Support Your Neurodivergent Employees.” Scheduled for Friday, 1st December 2023, from 12 – 1:30pm (GMT), the webinar aims to guide HR professionals in integrating neuro-inclusion into their people management practices.
The session is designed to offer practical insights into how embracing neurodivergent talent can unlock unique skills and strengths, leading to a competitive edge in business. With neurodivergent individuals comprising approximately 15% of the workforce and excelling in crucial skills like creativity and problem-solving, neuro-inclusive HR practices are key to leveraging these abilities.
- What we mean by neurodiversity and what neurodifferences are
- How having a neurodifference might impact someone at work
- What type of assessments can be used to identify neurodivergent traits, and to understand the adjustments that may benefit an individual at work
- What we mean by neuro-inclusive talent management, and why it is important to focus on strengths
A Q&A session will also be included, allowing attendees to engage directly with the topic. To learn more and register, participants are encouraged to visit the event registration page.
