Lexxic Announces New Webinar on Neuro-inclusive HR Practices for Professionals

Lexxic, a leader in neurodiversity consultancy, is hosting a groundbreaking webinar titled “Neurodiversity for HR Professionals: How To Empower & Support Your Neurodivergent Employees.” Scheduled for Friday, 1st December 2023, from 12 – 1:30pm (GMT), the webinar aims to guide HR professionals in integrating neuro-inclusion into their people management practices.

The session is designed to offer practical insights into how embracing neurodivergent talent can unlock unique skills and strengths, leading to a competitive edge in business. With neurodivergent individuals comprising approximately 15% of the workforce and excelling in crucial skills like creativity and problem-solving, neuro-inclusive HR practices are key to leveraging these abilities.

Host Helen Musgrove, Director of Psychological Consulting at Lexxic, will also be discussing:

What we mean by neurodiversity and what neurodifferences are

How having a neurodifference might impact someone at work

What type of assessments can be used to identify neurodivergent traits, and to understand the adjustments that may benefit an individual at work

What we mean by neuro-inclusive talent management, and why it is important to focus on strengths

A Q&A session will also be included, allowing attendees to engage directly with the topic. To learn more and register, participants are encouraged to visit the event registration page.