Sunstone Systems Introduces RAFT: Revolutionising Remote Power and IoT Link-ups

Sunstone Systems, a renowned innovator in renewable energy and surveillance technology, proudly introduces the groundbreaking Rapid Autonomous Frontier Technology (RAFT) System. This innovative product is poised to revolutionise the integration of smart devices, renewable power generation, and connectivity in remote and challenging environments.

Building upon the success of Sunstone Systems’ range of wireless, clean energy, remote power systems, which have been deployed in some of the world’s most extreme Oil & Gas environments, such as Tengiz Kazakhstan, for over seven years, the RAFT System enhances its capabilities to provide unparalleled power generation, substantial CO2 savings, and adaptable deployment solutions across various industries. Whether your field is telecommunications, agriculture, security, or any sector requiring robust power and surveillance solutions, the RAFT System has the potential to transform your operations. With a proven track record of delivering advanced technologies to prominent organizations such as the Highways Agency and Network Rail in the UK and worldwide, as well as participation in the Chevron Catalyst Programme, Sunstone Systems boasts extensive experience and expertise in designing and manufacturing technologies that offer mission-critical power and connectivity precisely where needed.

Unprecedented Innovation for Remote Areas The RAFT System is not merely another solution; it represents a revolution. Designed to excel where traditional power sources fall short, this rugged and off-grid power solution uniquely integrates IoT devices, renewable energy, and connectivity, rendering it indispensable for extreme and hostile environments.

A Versatile Powerhouse The RAFT System transcends conventional boundaries. It’s not just a surveillance and security powerhouse; it’s also a renewable energy hub. In locations where power sources are scarce or unreliable, the RAFT System steps in as a versatile solution, delivering clean and reliable off-grid power to a wide range of IoT devices, including:

Oil & Gas Industry: Providing power for Surveillance Cameras, Gas Detection, and Communication Systems for monitoring Pipelines, Wellheads, and Refineries in remote and rugged environments.

Rail Industry: Ensuring uninterrupted power for Signalling, Communications, and Safety Systems along rail lines, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Highways and Infrastructure: Powering Traffic Management Systems, ANPR, and Electronic Signage for real-time updates, improving safety and traffic management.

Construction Sites: Delivering clean power to Security Cameras and Communication Systems, enabling efficient project management and site security.

Security and Surveillance: Enhancing situational awareness with Surveillance Cameras, Radar Systems, and IoT Sensors for proactive security measures.

Telecommunications: Ensuring clean and reliable power for Cell Towers, Remote Base Stations, and Communications Equipment, enabling uninterrupted communication services, even in remote locations.

Key Features and Benefits:

Extreme Durability: The RAFT System’s rugged design is built to withstand harsh conditions, making it ideal for challenging environments.

QuickGrid Integration: Seamlessly integrate our solar array, QuickGrid, for increased power capacity and energy efficiency.

Centralised Control: All system control equipment is conveniently located in one cabinet, simplifying management.

CO2 Savings: Incorporating a 2.4KW solar array for significant CO2e reduction.

Wide Temperature Range: Operates from -40°C to +50°C.

IP-Rated Protection: Guards against dust and moisture for uninterrupted operation.

“I am thrilled to introduce the RAFT System, a new innovation that will redefine how we harness power and IoT capabilities in remote and challenging environments. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology, and the RAFT System is a testament to our dedication to delivering unmatched innovation and reliability. With its unique blend of renewable energy, smart devices, and connectivity, the RAFT System is set to revolutionise multiple industries and make a significant impact on the way we operate in extreme conditions.” – Paul Schelhaas, CEO Sunstone Systems

For more information, including product details, case studies, and customer testimonials, please visit our website at https://www.sunstone-systems.com/raft-system or get in touch via email at george@sunstone-systems.com.