Joshua vs Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, is set to step into the ring against Finland’s Robert Helenius in the highly anticipated headlining bout of a Saturday night extravaganza at London’s iconic O2 Arena. Get Access Now – $9.99

The event, presented by Matchroom Boxing and to be broadcast on DAZN, promises a spectacle that fight fans won’t want to miss. Try exclusive deal for Joshua live fight only $9.99 (one time)

Originally slated to face off against Dillian Whyte, Joshua’s path took an unexpected twist due to a hiccup involving an adverse doping test result for Whyte. This last-minute shakeup led to the swift substitution of Helenius, who now finds himself thrust into the spotlight against one of the sport’s giants.

What day is the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight?

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius will face each other this August 12 and will be in charge of the main event.

Where is the fight Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius?

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius will take place at the O2 Arena in London.

What time is Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight?

The Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius headliner kicks off at 11:00 PT, 14:00 ET, and is scheduled to walk to the ring at 14:00 PT, 17:00 ET.

Here’s best way to watch Joshua vs Helenius fight live from O2 Arena

Exclusive Offer: Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius Live on DAZN for Just $9.99!

Get ready for the ultimate showdown in the boxing world! Witness the electrifying clash between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius as they go head-to-head in a battle of raw power and precision. The excitement is through the roof, and you can catch every heart-pounding moment from the comfort of your own home.

Limited-Time Offer: Only $9.99 for Full Event Access!

Here’s the scoop: originally slated to be a Pay-Per-View extravaganza, the game has changed. We’ve got fantastic news for you – this thrilling event has now been seamlessly integrated into your regular DAZN subscription. No extra fees, no hassle. All you need is your existing DAZN subscription, and you’re in for the fight night of a lifetime!

Save Big on PPV Costs:

You might have heard that the fight costs a whopping $59.99 on both DAZN PPV and ESPN+ PPV. But guess what? You don’t need to break the bank for this epic showdown. For a limited time, we’re offering you a front-row seat to the action for just $9.99 – that’s a jaw-dropping deal you won’t find anywhere else!

How to Grab This Unbeatable Offer:

Click the “Get Access Now” button below. Sign in to your DAZN account or create a new one (it’s quick and easy!). Securely make a one-time payment of $9.99 to unlock exclusive access to the fight.

But Wait, There’s More!

Worried about commitment? Don’t be. DAZN offers flexible subscription options to fit your lifestyle. Choose the 12-month contract for just $19.99 a month or go month-to-month at only $24.99. It’s your call – no strings attached!

Why Choose DAZN:

🥊 Uninterrupted Action: Watch the fight without a glitch, thanks to DAZN’s seamless streaming.

🥊 Exclusive Content: Get access to a treasure trove of sporting events, original shows, and behind-the-scenes footage.

🥊 No Extra Charges: Say goodbye to expensive PPV fees. With DAZN, you get more for less!

🥊 Convenience: Watch on your terms – on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to witness Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius square off in a match that promises to go down in boxing history. Seize the moment and secure your spot for just $9.99. Click below to claim your exclusive access now!

👇👇👇

Get Access Now – $9.99

Hurry, this incredible offer won’t last long. Knockout savings await – grab your ticket to boxing greatness today!

AJ vs Helenius full fight preview

With the weigh-in festivities unfolding just the day before the showdown, the tension in the air was palpable. The scale had the final word, revealing Joshua tipping the scales at a formidable 250 pounds, a mere whisker heavier than his opponent. Helenius, for his part, registered an official weight of 249.4 pounds, setting the stage for a collision of power and skill.

The upcoming clash is set to stretch across 12 intense rounds, although no titles are at stake. This centerpiece bout will headline an eight-fight lineup that promises a night of pugilistic excellence within the hallowed walls of the O2 Arena. The stakes couldn’t be higher for Joshua, now 33, who seeks to catapult himself back into contention for another shot at a world championship title.

Recalling his most recent foray into the ring this past April, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin, Joshua noted the significance of this fight. It marked the first time he was cornered by Derrick James, a partnership that bore fruit in the form of a hard-fought win.

“Late replacements are not ideal, and this is the third time it’s happened,” acknowledged Joshua. “We had it with Kubrat Pulev and Takam, Jarrell Miller and Ruiz, now this is what happens. A long career, we all get these kinds of obstacles, and I have to get used to them, this is just another stone in my shoe towards the top.”

On the flip side of the ring, Helenius, a seasoned 39-year-old warrior, is no stranger to quick turnarounds. Having notched a knockout victory just eight days prior on August 5, he’s primed and ready to bring his own brand of ferocity to this impromptu contest.

While the matchup with Helenius might have been an eleventh-hour solution, the resilience of both fighters is undeniable. The boxing world can anticipate a showcase of determination, strategy, and heart as these two gladiators step onto the canvas at the O2 Arena in London. In the end, it’s a tale of triumph over adversity, a fitting narrative for a sport defined by the unyielding spirit of its contenders.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Full card