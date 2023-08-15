Renowned Ex-Television Illusionist Confronts Multiple Sclerosis Through West End Comeback After a Quarter Century

Wayne Dobson, the former ITV star magician whose illustrious career was tragically curtailed by Multiple Sclerosis three decades ago, is poised to make a triumphant comeback to the West End. In a touching tribute show, Dobson will once again grace the stage with his mesmerising performances.

The highly anticipated spectacle, titled ‘One Night Only – An Evening with Wayne Dobson and Friends’, promises a star-studded night of magic and illusion. Set to take place at the esteemed His Majesty’s Theatre on September 17th, 2023, the event marks a remarkable return for Dobson.

Born in Leicester, Wayne Dobson soared to fame with a remarkable career that included three ITV prime time series named ‘A Kind of Magic’. Each series garnered over 11 million viewers, a feat that followed his show-stopping appearance on The Royal Variety Show in 1989. During the 1990s, Dobson embarked on a UK tour with the largest travelling illusion show ever witnessed in the country.

Yet, adversity struck Dobson’s life when he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis as his career was reaching its zenith. The condition gradually deprived him of his ability to walk, the use of his hands, and even impaired his speech. Despite these challenges, Dobson persevered and continued performing, primarily for fellow magicians across the globe at magic events. He resumed performing for the public two years ago with a one-man show that garnered tremendous acclaim.

Reflecting on his journey, Wayne Dobson shared, “It was 20 years ago in Denver, Colorado. I had just performed for the public, and in the dressing room, I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘You know what? That’s it. I’m done.’”

He continued, “Although I continued performing for magicians at magic events and selling my inventions to fellow magicians, I didn’t believe that the public would embrace a comedy magician in a wheelchair.”

“Two years ago, I decided to test the waters and held a couple of one-man shows for the public in intimate venues. The overwhelming love and reactions I received compelled me to persist. Despite being confined to a wheelchair and grappling with impaired speech, the shows have gained momentum and been remarkably well-received.”

“And now, I’m making a bold return to the West End, gracing a major theatre for one unforgettable night. I take immense pride in the show that my showbiz friends and I have meticulously crafted, and I hope that the public will come to witness it, while also supporting the MS Society.”

Dobson is thrilled to assemble an extraordinary cast for this special occasion:

Wayne Dobson: Magic legend and former star of TV’s ‘A Kind of Magic’, alongside his on-stage partner Mike Sullivan.

Hans Klok: Distinguished Las Vegas headliner, master illusionist, and magic sensation, making a UK return after eight years.

Sooty with Richard Cadell: Celebrating Sooty’s 75th year in a live stage performance.

Richard Cadell: Illusionist, appearing alongside Linda Lusardi, Wayne’s onscreen assistant from ‘A Kind of Magic’.

Paul Zerdin: Acclaimed ventriloquist, winner of America’s Got Talent, and star of London Palladium’s annual panto show.

Kayden Black: International illusionist and star of the ‘Illusion Impossible’ touring show.

Scott Penrose: Former President of The Magic Circle, award-winning magician, and inventor.

GLOWE: A singing sensation, known for appearances on Netflix and Radio 1.

An award-winning magician and Wayne’s on-stage performing partner.

Clinton Baptiste: The comedy psychic from Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, serving as the host for the night.

This heartwarming return to the West End is a testament to Wayne Dobson’s indomitable spirit and passion for enchanting audiences, proving that magic knows no boundaries, not even the challenges posed by Multiple Sclerosis.