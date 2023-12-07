Rebecca Moss Awarded the Prestigious Dover Prize in Darlington

The County Durham Community Foundation (the Foundation) has proudly announced artist Rebecca Moss as the winner of the esteemed Dover Prize 2023. Chosen from over 320 submissions from UK artists, Rebecca Moss will receive a grant of £10,000 to develop an exhibition, set to debut in Darlington in 2025.

The selection process, involving a panel from The Bowes Museum, Arts Council England, Creative Darlington, Create Britain, Tees Valley University, and the Foundation, saw Rebecca Moss emerge as the winner. Her work, renowned for its slapstick inspiration and the use of everyday items to convey themes of absurdity, captivated the judges.

Sharon Gollan, Head of Grants at the Foundation, commented on the award: “The Dover Prize is a significant opportunity for artists to undertake research and develop new work, which will be seen for the first time in Darlington. This year the judging was harder than ever – we’ve had so many excellent applications this year and it’s wonderful to see great talent from across the UK exploring opportunities here. Rebecca’s work immediately appealed to the judging panel with a very definite public facing and accessible approach; she is bringing innovative, clever, and very funny art to the region for all to engage with. We’re excited to see what Rebecca will create and share in the borough.”

The Dover Prize, celebrating its 25th year, was initiated by Peggy Nonhebel (née Dover) in 1998 to promote art and art education in Darlington. Administered by the County Durham Community Foundation, the prize has supported around 20 artists with over £85,000 in awards.

Rebecca Moss shared her excitement: “I am thrilled to win the Dover prize, at a very timely moment in my work and life. With this prize I plan to explore Darlington’s industrial heritage, thinking about pre-electronic power and energy, and drawing upon my interest in mechanisms that are activated by water. This project will build upon themes of movement, animation and kinetic artworks. I still can’t believe I won, and I am so grateful for this award.”

Vicky Sturrs, Director of Programmes and Collections at The Bowes Museum and a member of the judging panel, stated, “I’m extremely pleased to congratulate Rebecca Moss as this year’s Dover Prize recipient. This award will give Rebecca the opportunity to further develop and explore her practice. I already love the absurdity of her work, its humour and the way her almost DIY-like films captivate audiences. I see this every day in our visitors to The Bowes Museum where three of Rebecca’s films feature in our first-floor exhibition The Magic of the Silver Swan. I’m excited to see what she does next in our region.”