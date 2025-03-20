Harborough Residents to Receive Free Fruit Trees in Celebration of VE Day Anniversary

Harborough District Council has joined forces with Midlands-based garden centre Jacksons Nurseries to distribute 3,600 free fruit trees to residents across the district in honour of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Residents can collect one fruit tree per person from Welland Park on 2nd and 3rd April, with no prior booking required. The trees will be supplied in bare root form and should be planted on the same day they are collected to ensure the best chance of growth.

This initiative is designed to promote environmental sustainability while encouraging stronger community ties throughout the Harborough district. By providing fruit trees, the council aims to inspire greener neighbourhoods, increase local food production, and contribute to efforts to combat climate change. The scheme also serves as a tribute to the 80th anniversary of VE Day on 8th May, recognising the sacrifices made during World War II and celebrating unity and peace.

A variety of apple, cherry, and plum trees are being supplied by Jacksons Nurseries, a family-run garden centre in North Staffordshire. As a traditional growing nursery, Jacksons Nurseries produces over 300,000 plants each year from its 10-acre site. These plants are sold at the garden centre and shipped across the UK via its online store. Now in its third generation of family ownership, the nursery is expanding its involvement in community projects, particularly those focused on sustainability and the environment.

Owner of Jacksons Nurseries, Luke Jackson said: “We are delighted to be part of this important initiative in Harborough. Trees are proven to improve air quality, reduce urban heat and support local wildlife. My grandad was a rear gunner on a Sunderland plane during WW2. The trees will act as a fitting tribute to the sacrifices made by my grandad and millions of others like him during the war. The trees will be in flower by 8th May in a sign of hope and new beginnings.”

Local resident Geoff Feavyour who hopes to take advantage of the giveaway commented: “There’s nothing more rewarding than growing your own fruit and picking it fresh off the tree. It tastes much better than mass produced fruit and avoids the need for plastic packaging. Fruit trees are a great way to teach children about the pollination process in a fun, hands-on way, helping them appreciate the importance of insects such as bees and butterflies in the ecology of our local environments.”

The Harborough fruit tree initiative is the latest of several community projects supported by Jacksons Nurseries over recent months. Their planting team installed 16 root-balled Christmas trees for Pontypool council in October and regularly help with trees and displays at their local church, St Chads. Jacksons Nurseries is located on Thorney Edge Road in Bagnall, Staffordshire, ST9 9LE. More information is available on their website at www.jacksonsnurseries.co.uk

The Harborough project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

The full address of the location where the trees will be available to collect is Welland Park, Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, LE16 9DN.