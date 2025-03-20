Harborough Residents to Receive Free Fruit Trees in Celebration of VE Day Anniversary

Harborough District Council has joined forces with Midlands-based garden centre Jacksons Nurseries to distribute 3,600 free fruit trees to residents across the district in honour of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Residents can collect one fruit tree per person from Welland Park on 2nd and 3rd April, with no prior booking required. The trees will be supplied in bare root form and should be planted on the same day they are collected to ensure the best chance of growth.
This initiative is designed to promote environmental sustainability while encouraging stronger community ties throughout the Harborough district. By providing fruit trees, the council aims to inspire greener neighbourhoods, increase local food production, and contribute to efforts to combat climate change. The scheme also serves as a tribute to the 80th anniversary of VE Day on 8th May, recognising the sacrifices made during World War II and celebrating unity and peace.
A variety of apple, cherry, and plum trees are being supplied by Jacksons Nurseries, a family-run garden centre in North Staffordshire. As a traditional growing nursery, Jacksons Nurseries produces over 300,000 plants each year from its 10-acre site. These plants are sold at the garden centre and shipped across the UK via its online store. Now in its third generation of family ownership, the nursery is expanding its involvement in community projects, particularly those focused on sustainability and the environment.