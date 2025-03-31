Policane Partners with Zero by Fifty to Drive Growth of Low-Glycaemic, Eco-Conscious Sugar Alternative

Florida-based food technology firm Policane Co., LLC has announced a strategic alliance with Zero by Fifty, a global accelerator supporting climate-forward startups. The collaboration aims to scale the reach of Policane’s patented, sugarcane-based sweetener—a healthier and more environmentally responsible alternative to conventional sugar—across both domestic and international markets.

Policane is a dehydrated sugar cane juice developed through a patented process that preserves vital nutrients and policosanols. The result is a natural sweetener with a significantly lower glycaemic index, ideal for health-conscious food, drink, and nutrition brands. According to a recent IFP Suisse study, Policane’s low-glycaemic properties make it well-suited to the growing demand for healthier sugar alternatives.

In addition, SCS Global Services has certified Policane for its reduced carbon footprint, confirming its role in promoting more sustainable food systems.

“We created Zero by Fifty to help the most promising climate solutions scale with purpose, and Policane is exactly that,” said Martin Gil, Managing Partner at Zero by Fifty. “It delivers performance, taste, and environmental responsibility all in one.”

Through this partnership, Zero by Fifty will provide strategic support to Policane, including market development, business growth initiatives, and introductions to major brands. The goal is to engage food and drink manufacturers, CPG companies, and retailers that are actively seeking natural, sustainable sweetening solutions.

“Our goal has always been to deliver a better sugar—better for people and better for the planet,” said Jorge E. Gonzalez, CEO and Founder of Policane Co., LLC. “This partnership with Zero by Fifty gives us the strategic platform and network to scale our innovation globally.”

The announcement comes amid growing global interest in clean-label, low-glycaemic, and planet-friendly ingredients, signalling an ideal moment for Policane’s expansion into new markets.