Front-Row Fireworks and Entertainment Await at Emaar’s Exclusive Burj Park NYE Celebration for 2025

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 at Emaar’s exclusive Burj Park New Year’s Eve event, offering front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, the Dubai Fountain show, live entertainment, and gourmet food stalls.

Burj Park is a ticketed event, while other public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will remain free for all.

Tickets, starting at AED 580 for adults and AED 370 for children above five, will be available from 24th October 2024 at mydubainewyear.emaar.com.

Following the success of last year’s New Year’s Eve event, Emaar is proud to present an exclusive celebration at Burj Park, where guests can enjoy front-row views of the spectacular Burj Khalifa fireworks and the synchronised Dubai Fountain show. This year’s event promises live entertainment, activities for children, and an impressive selection of food and drink stalls, ensuring a festive and memorable experience for all.

Burj Park offers a premium ticketed experience, giving attendees a direct view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Other public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will remain open and free, allowing everyone to enjoy the event.

Starting at 3:30 pm on 31st December 2024, guests can look forward to a day filled with live entertainment, including DJ sets, live bands, and children’s workshops. More than ten food and beverage stalls will offer a wide variety of dining options to satisfy every taste.

Tickets are priced at AED 580 for adults and AED 370 for children aged five and above (inclusive of VAT). Each ticket comes with a food and beverage voucher worth AED 60 for adults and AED 30 for children, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience. Seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, with options such as picnic tables and bean bags available for comfort.

Emaar has enhanced the guest experience with improved navigation and badge collection services. Guests are encouraged to collect their badges between 26th and 30th December. Colour-coded flags will help guide them to the venue with ease.

Tickets go on sale from 24th October 2024 at https://mydubainewyear.emaar.com.