Covertime debuts in UK to reshape the short-term insurance experience

Covertime has entered the UK’s growing temporary insurance sector, aiming to redefine the experience for drivers seeking temporary car, van, and learner driver insurance. With around 15% of drivers now opting for flexible policies instead of annual commitments, the new service arrives as demand accelerates.

Designed for convenience, Covertime enables customers to arrange cover in just a few clicks—ideal for situations such as borrowing a car, making an emergency trip, or driving a newly purchased vehicle. The service operates seamlessly on both its website and the Covertime app, offering instant documentation and a clean user-friendly design.

“Consumer needs are shifting. The traditional annual car insurance policy doesn’t work for everyone and temporary insurance is helping to fill that gap,” said Alan Inskip, CEO and Co-Founder of Covertime.

“At Covertime, we’re combining years of industry experience with the latest technology to deliver a smarter, more flexible option, whether you need cover for a few hours or a few weeks.”

The founders bring decades of expertise, having played a key role in creating the short-term car insurance market nearly two decades ago. Their new platform reflects current digital expectations, from flexible payment options to quick app access and responsive customer support.

“Some drivers are paying thousands for an annual policy, even if they barely use their car,” said Paul Salter, Co-Founder and Chief Underwriting Officer.

“Temporary cover gives people a practical alternative, you only pay when you need to drive and you can get insured in no time.”

Find out more at Covertime.com

About Covertime