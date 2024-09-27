Exchange Data International Named Top Provider of Corporate Actions Data

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading global financial data services provider, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the title of Best Corporate Actions Data Provider at the prestigious 2024 A-Team Data Management Insights USA Award.

This recognition reflects EDI’s longstanding dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer focus within the financial data industry. Renowned for its extensive and highly customisable corporate actions data services, EDI continues to meet the ever-increasing demands of financial institutions worldwide.

EDI’s unique approach revolves around reshaping the way financial data is distributed, providing affordable, high-quality information that can be seamlessly integrated into any organisation’s systems. This level of flexibility distinguishes EDI, enabling clients to tailor solutions according to their individual needs, leading to more informed and efficient decision-making. Notably, EDI grants its clients complete ownership of the data once purchased, without any hidden fees or deletion clauses, ensuring they have full control over its use and dissemination.

Having already been recognised as the European DMI Best Corporate Actions Data Provider on three occasions, this latest accolade highlights EDI’s growing presence and commitment to excellence in the North American market. The award further validates EDI’s aim of delivering the most accurate, dependable, and accessible corporate actions data to its clients.

Jonathan Bloch, CEO of EDI, said, “As financial markets grow more complex, the need for timely and accurate corporate actions data becomes more critical than ever. EDI is dedicated to supporting financial institutions by offering the tools and data necessary to navigate these complexities, ensuring they can make informed decisions with confidence.”

Looking to the future, EDI remains dedicated to enhancing its capabilities, constantly improving its services to meet the evolving needs of its clients in the United States and beyond.

For further details, please visit https://www.exchange-data.com/ or contact [email protected].