Pareto Financial Planning Earns a Place in the FT Adviser Top 100 Financial Advisers 2023

Pareto Financial Planning, an award-winning financial services firm based in Manchester, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious FT Adviser Top 100 Financial Advisers 2023 list.

Each year, FT Adviser evaluates the strength of advisory firms across the UK through independent research, assessing their abilities to thrive in a challenging market environment.

Paul Stones, Managing Director of Pareto Financial Planning, expressed his gratitude, saying, “As one of only a handful of independent advisers in the North West to make the top 100 nationally, this accolade is testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole Pareto team. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without our 100% focus on a client-first approach.”

Pareto Financial Planning, located in Spinningfields, Manchester, boasts a team of over 70 professionals and is experiencing rapid growth. The firm manages over £1 billion on behalf of a diverse client base and provides employee benefits solutions for more than 500 companies. Pareto specialises in collaborating with accountancy practices and their clients, building long-term relationships with leading professional firms across the North West.

The FT Adviser Top 100 ranking considers various factors, including gross inflows, client retention, the number of chartered and certified financial planners, and length of service, among others. These factors contribute to the final ranking of each firm.

In addition to its financial success, Pareto has a strong commitment to philanthropy, having raised over £1.2 million for local charities since 2014. Recently, the firm was also recognised as one of the best financial advisers to work for in the UK, as part of a project by Professional Adviser and Best Companies Group.