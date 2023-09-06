Savvy Drivers Outsmart Rising Fuel Prices with Morrisons and JamDoughnut

As the cost of living continues its relentless climb, consumers are grappling with the financial strain, exacerbated by the recent surge in fuel prices, marking the largest monthly increase in two decades. In response to this unprecedented upswing, astute drivers are adopting a clever life hack that’s helping them counteract these soaring costs: they’re fueling up at Morrisons petrol stations and enjoying a 5% reduction on their fuel expenses.

According to the RAC, this latest fuel price surge is poised to tack on an extra £4 to every tank refill, leaving consumers reeling from these sudden and unexpected financial burdens. However, across the UK, hundreds of thousands of consumers are taking proactive steps to tackle the relentless rise in fuel prices. They are opting for Morrisons petrol stations and making use of the JamDoughnut App, which rewards them with an instant 5% cashback on their fuel purchases. With the average fuel price now exceeding 145 pence per litre, these savvy users are effectively neutralising the substantial price hike.

Insight from research conducted by JamDoughnut underscores this trend, revealing that an astonishing 78% of consumers have either already made the switch or are actively considering changing their preferred petrol stations to mitigate the impact of these escalating costs.

With over 330 Morrisons petrol stations spread across the nation, consumers are discovering a pragmatic solution to counteract the mounting cost-of-living crisis.

Angie Pugh, a dedicated JamDoughnut user, enthusiastically shared her experience, stating, “I’ve already switched where I buy my fuel. Now, I fill up at Morrisons every time using JamDoughnut, and I also enjoy discounts on all my groceries from ALDI and ASDA.”

JamDoughnut stands as the highest-rated cashback App in the UK, offering instant cashback with every transaction, whether online or in-store. The app boasts an extensive network of leading brands encompassing groceries, food delivery, fashion, dining, and home improvement. Currently holding the highest Trustpilot rating among cashback apps, consumers collectively channel millions of pounds through the app monthly, securing an average annual saving of £500.

In a recent development, the app has expanded its offerings to include money-saving tips, special deals, and discounts, positioning itself as an all-encompassing destination for consumers seeking to maximise their savings.

Founder James Walker remarked, “In our quest to save money, JamDoughnut is the only way to receive instant cashback. Our service has experienced significant growth of over 1,000% this year as more and more savvy consumers seek practical solutions to save money.“