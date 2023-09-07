BizPlan.io Secures Innovate UK Funding to Revolutionize Business Planning: Empowering Consultants with AI Tools to Slash Costs by 70%

BizPlan.io, the pioneering ConsulTech platform dedicated to reshaping the global business planning landscape, proudly announces its recent attainment of esteemed funding from Innovate UK. With this funding, BizPlan.io is poised to redefine the conventional consulting paradigm by seamlessly blending traditional expertise with the prowess of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and NLP technology. The result? An innovative and accessible business document solution for startups and SMEs that will revolutionise business planning globally.

Ishan Chadha, CEO and Founder of BizPlan.io, voiced his fervor for the funding and its transformative potential. “Innovate UK’s recognition of our innovative approach to business planning reaffirms our mission. We’re determined to democratize business consulting by empowering consultants with AI tools, driving costs down by a staggering 70%. Our vision is to create a synergy between traditional consulting excellence and cutting-edge technology, fostering inclusive entrepreneurship accessible to businesses of all scales.”

BizPlan.io’s revolutionary platform taps into AI-driven automation, streamlining and expediting the business planning process. This innovative approach empowers entrepreneurs to seamlessly create professional business documents by melding the expertise of traditional consulting with the power of technology. These documents, meticulously reviewed by expert consultants from BizPlan.io’s team, enhance inclusivity and accessibility within the entrepreneurial landscape.

The heart of BizPlan.io’s technology serves a dual purpose, empowering both entrepreneurs and consultants alike. The platform offers an intuitive interface for entrepreneurs, automating the intricate task of crafting business documents. This liberates time, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on pivotal business strategies. For consultants, the technology augments their expertise, enabling them to provide nuanced and tailored guidance to entrepreneurs.

As the recipient of Innovate UK funding, BizPlan.io stands poised to amplify its impact across diverse sectors. By infusing AI-driven automation into the business planning workflow, the platform simplifies the creation of essential business documents, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on core business activities and growth strategies.

BizPlan.io’s steadfast commitment to affordability, accessibility, and excellence remains unwavering. As the company harnesses its technological prowess, it steadfastly champions inclusive entrepreneurship, empowering startups and SMEs with essential tools to excel in today’s dynamic business landscape.