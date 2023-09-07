Manhattan Associates Revolutionises Retail Returns with Enhanced Customer Experience

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has unveiled a set of advanced Returns Management capabilities aimed at streamlining and optimising the returns process, ultimately providing a seamless experience for both consumers and retailers. These new features are designed to bolster customer loyalty by eliminating friction, potentially driving increased foot traffic to stores and presenting cross-selling opportunities.

According to Manhattan’s 2023 Unified Commerce Benchmark, 41% of shoppers perceive the returns process as very time-consuming, while a significant 96% express a willingness to make repeat purchases from retailers offering a smooth returns experience. With the introduction of these enhanced capabilities, consumers can now select their preferred method of return, whether it’s in-store or online, which includes printerless options. Refunds or exchanges will be initiated as soon as carriers scan the returned package, a process that is 3-5 days faster than what most retailers currently offer.

Ellie Crawford, Director of Product Management for Manhattan, emphasised the importance of prioritiding the customer experience in today’s retail landscape, stating, “For shoppers today, experience beats products. Returns are an inconvenience to consumers and a big cost for retailers, and our enhanced Returns Management capabilities help retailers provide a world-class experience to their customers even after the sale, strengthening loyalty and, in turn, profitability, At Manhattan, we are committed to solving business challenges in the simplest and most efficient way possible.”

These newly introduced capabilities not only reduce shipping costs but also enhance the sustainability of returns by optimising the return path and inventory placement based on product assortment and current stock levels.

These enhancements will benefit the returns processes across Manhattan’s Active® Omnisolution suite, spanning from the contact center to store applications. They will be automatically available to all subscribers of Manhattan Active Omni as part of the quarterly upgrade cycle.

