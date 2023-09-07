Everfield, European Software Investor, Acquires UK Work Order Management Software Provider Depotnet

Everfield, a growth-focused investor in B2B software businesses, has successfully acquired Depotnet, a leading work order management software provider specialising in the Telecoms, Utilities, and Infrastructure sectors. This acquisition positions Depotnet for increased innovation and growth with Everfield’s full support and resources. Remarkably, this transaction marks Everfield’s ninth acquisition within the past 12 months.

Depotnet, headquartered in Warwickshire, has firmly established itself as an industry-leading software platform, enabling network operators and engineering contractors to efficiently and compliantly manage and deliver the construction and maintenance of linear asset networks.

Under this acquisition, Depotnet will continue to operate autonomously, retaining its unique culture and brand, and will be led by its current management team, headed by Holly Dalby and Darren Bridge. Everfield’s strategic vision is to support Depotnet’s growth by providing not only financial support but also strategic guidance to scale its team and serve its expanding customer base while diversifying its product offerings. This strategic move aligns with Everfield’s overarching ‘buy-and-grow’ strategy, demonstrating its commitment to partnering with distinctive vertical market software businesses.

James Moore, Acquisitions Manager (UK&I) at Everfield, expressed the company’s enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to welcome Depotnet to the Everfield family. Depotnet’s exceptional track record, experienced team, and deep domain knowledge perfectly complement our strategic vision. At Everfield, we are a long-term partner for entrepreneurs and attach great value to preserving the culture and industry expertise of the businesses we invest in. We are excited to be partnering with Holly and Darren on the next phase of the Depotnet journey, continuing their commitment to innovation and the delivery of industry-leading solutions.”

Depotnet’s existing management team, led by Holly Dalby and Darren Bridge, will continue to lead its workforce of 40 employees from their offices in Henley-on-Arden, UK.

Holly Dalby, Managing Director of Depotnet, commented on this significant acquisition: “This acquisition marks a huge milestone for Depotnet. In joining forces with Everfield, we are brilliantly positioned to take the business to new heights, in particular accelerating some of our longer-term technology ambitions, as well as securing long term future opportunities for our amazing staff. We selected Everfield as a partner due to Everfield’s deep strategic knowledge, alongside their commitment to retain the Depotnet brand, the management team and our long-term vision to deliver increasing value from every aspect of our software in an ever-changing market. This investment will allow us to support and expand the cutting-edge software solutions that thousands of our users have come to rely on.”