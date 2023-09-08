Playtech’s In-Depth Exploration of Latin America through its Novel Responsible Gaming Study

Playtech, the global tech giant, has unveiled its second comprehensive exploration into the realm of responsible gaming in Latin America. Executed with the intent of comprehending player conduct and perspectives, this report encapsulates insights from around 2,500 individuals across pivotal Latin American markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Colombia.

The objective of this study is to elevate Playtech’s comprehension of how advanced analytics and machine learning can be harnessed to dissect player behavior from a multi-tiered perspective. These insights are intended to fine-tune Playtech’s player protection initiatives, such as their Playtech Protect program and their AI-powered responsible gaming service, BetBuddy.

Mor Weizer, the CEO of Playtech, underscores the significance of capitalising on the burgeoning Latin American online gaming market while steadfastly upholding player safety. “”Harnessing advanced technologies will enable us to create a secure environment tailored to the evolving needs of our customer base,” remarked Weizer.

The report delves into intricate details, unveiling how players in diverse nations perceive the concept of responsible gaming. For instance, more than half of the respondents from Colombia deem “enjoyment during online gameplay” as paramount. In contrast, most respondents in Argentina and Chile prioritise “financial prudence,” while Brazilian participants overwhelmingly opt for “legal and regulated platforms.”

Mor Weizer goes on to elaborate: “Our persistent endeavors are driven by the profound insights garnered from our extensive study. This allows us to continually enhance our tools and solutions to align with user preferences. Together, we are carving out the future of online gaming in Latin America, maintaining elevated standards and providing players with an unparalleled experience.”

The study also explores the preferred methods of receiving responsible gaming notifications among participants. Text messages reign supreme in Brazil, while pop-up notifications are the favored medium in Peru, Colombia, and Chile. Argentinian respondents lean towards email as their preferred means of communication.

Charmaine Hogan, Head of Regulatory Affairs at Playtech, further emphasises, “Transparency within digital gaming platforms is imperative for the welfare of both consumers and providers. Our report is consistently updated to synchronise with the evolving landscape and the increasing demand for elevated standards within the sector.”

Playtech is deeply involved in leading discussions concerning regulatory measures in emerging markets, including Brazil, where new regulations regarding online sports betting are under consideration. Weizer reassures, “We are engaged in an ongoing dialogue aimed at establishing a fair, secure, and well-regulated market.”

In the rapidly shifting online marketplace, Playtech offers guidance to entrepreneurs, urging them to focus on several critical areas to maintain their competitive edge:

Embrace emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. Prioritise the enhancement of the customer experience. Invest in robust data and analytics capabilities. Remain vigilant and informed about the regulatory landscape. Dedicate attention to sustainability and social responsibility. Commit to the development of talent and skills.

By considering these facets, companies can sustain their competitive positions while adapting to an ever-evolving industry landscape, positioning themselves for new prospects and sustainable growth.