Kenja Consulting Unveils Cross-Border Fintech Event Series to Connect UAE and UK Markets

Kenja Consulting, a boutique investment advisory firm, has announced the launch of an innovative event series aimed at strengthening fintech ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK). This initiative seeks to create new investment opportunities and foster collaboration between these two leading financial hubs.

The event series, titled Fintech Futures: UAE-UK Connection, is set to begin in Dubai in May next year and will alternate between the UAE and the UK throughout 2025 and 2026. The programme will feature exclusive networking events, startup showcases, and strategic roundtables designed to connect investors with high-potential fintech ventures.

“The UAE and UK represent two of the world’s most dynamic fintech ecosystems, each with unique strengths and complementary opportunities,” said Zoe Bardet, Manager at Kenja Consulting and lead coordinator of the initiative. “Through this series, we’re creating a structured platform for meaningful dialogue and investment opportunities between these markets.”

The inaugural event will coincide with the Dubai FinTech Summit in May 2025, leveraging the presence of global fintech leaders and investors already attending the summit. Future events in the series will align with key fintech gatherings in both nations, including the FTT Fintech Festival in London and Abu Dhabi Finance Week, both scheduled for November 2025.

Key highlights of the series include tailored matchmaking sessions between investors and pre-selected fintech startups, expert panel discussions on cross-border investment opportunities, regulatory workshops focused on compliance across both jurisdictions, and exclusive networking opportunities for qualified investors and entrepreneurs.

With Dubai and Abu Dhabi emerging as significant fintech hubs alongside London’s established position in global financial technology, this initiative responds to increasing interest in cross-border investments between the UAE and the UK.

“We’ve observed increasing demand from our clients for opportunities to expand their fintech portfolios across these markets,” Bardet added. “This series will provide a structured approach to identifying and evaluating investment opportunities while building lasting relationships between the two ecosystems.”

The series will culminate in a high-profile summit in Dubai in February 2026, showcasing successful partnerships and investments forged through the initiative.

For further details about the event series and participation requirements, interested parties are encouraged to contact Kenja Consulting directly.