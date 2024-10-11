Sekura.id Collaborates with Netnumber to Provide Advanced Mobile Identity Solutions

Sekura.id, a global leader in mobile identity services, has announced a new strategic partnership with Netnumber to enhance their combined capabilities in digital identity and authentication. This partnership integrates Sekura.id’s SAFr Auth, SIM Swap protection, and KYC Match services with Netnumber’s innovative Number Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS), delivering unprecedented value to clients and partners worldwide.

By merging Sekura.id’s expertise in mobile identity verification and fraud prevention with Netnumber’s comprehensive number intelligence services, the partnership delivers a complete solution for securing digital ecosystems while ensuring an excellent user experience. The combined services not only strengthen security but also streamline processes, providing businesses with greater confidence in user verification throughout the customer journey.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Mobile-to-Person Match (MPM): By enhancing Sekura.id’s KYC Match with Netnumber’s number intelligence, businesses can now access a more accurate identity verification service, minimising onboarding friction and increasing trust.

By enhancing Sekura.id’s KYC Match with Netnumber’s number intelligence, businesses can now access a more accurate identity verification service, minimising onboarding friction and increasing trust. SIM Swap Protection: The partnership boosts fraud detection by combining Sekura.id’s SIM Swap detection with Netnumber’s Number Intelligence, enabling real-time fraud prevention. This allows enterprises to respond swiftly when identity theft or account takeover attempts are detected.

The partnership boosts fraud detection by combining Sekura.id’s SIM Swap detection with Netnumber’s Number Intelligence, enabling real-time fraud prevention. This allows enterprises to respond swiftly when identity theft or account takeover attempts are detected. Number Verification: Sekura.id’s SAFr Auth, along with NIaaS, enhances the efficiency of number verification, reducing operational costs and improving security outcomes for businesses.

“Today marks a transformative step in mobile identity,” said Mark Harvey, CEO of Sekura.id. “Our partnership with Netnumber allows us to integrate our cutting-edge services, combining the strengths of both companies to provide businesses with unparalleled confidence in their user verification processes. Together, we are elevating the standards for real-time, mobile-based identity solutions.”

Steve Legge, CEO and President of Netnumber, commented: “Expanding digital identity footprints can be challenging to manage securely. Our global phone number data services provide real-time, in-depth information that is critical for creating high-value digital identity solutions. This partnership is a natural evolution, enhancing customer experiences and reducing costs.”

The combination of Sekura.id and Netnumber’s services delivers solutions that go beyond the capabilities of each service individually. By integrating SAFr Auth, SIM Swap protection, and NIaaS, businesses are offered enhanced fraud prevention and a simplified user verification process.

This partnership represents a shift in how digital identity is managed, offering a forward-thinking solution that is adaptable to the evolving threat landscape.

For more information, visit www.sekura.id and www.netnumber.com.