Shropshire Chef Launches Unprecedented Blue Cheese Hot Sauce Made with Real British Stilton

SHREWSBURY, UK. October 2nd, 2026 — Executive Chef Wayne Page has unveiled Sabrina’s Wrekin Havoc, a new hot sauce made with genuine British Blue Stilton and real butter. The Shropshire creation is being positioned as the world’s first blue cheese hot sauce to combine authentic Stilton cheese and butter in a shelf-stable sauce.

Blue cheese and hot sauce are already a familiar combination, particularly alongside chicken wings, but bringing real dairy ingredients into a commercially stable hot sauce presents a significant formulation challenge. Traditional shelf-stable products have commonly used cheese powders or artificial flavourings to recreate the character of blue cheese, while liquid dairy ingredients can separate, spoil or destabilise when combined with acidic sauces.

Developed through Page’s independent food venture, The Hidden Raven Co., Sabrina’s Wrekin Havoc uses a proprietary emulsion process to combine aged English Blue Stilton and unsalted butter with fermented cayenne pepper. The resulting sauce delivers the character of genuine blue cheese in an ambient-stable format, without artificial cheese flavourings or synthetic stabilisers.

Rather than being created solely as an accompaniment for wings, Sabrina’s Wrekin Havoc has been developed as an everyday table sauce. Its flavour profile is designed to work across a broad range of dishes, from gourmet sandwiches and breakfast brioches to steaks, burgers, roasted vegetables and chicken wings.

Wayne Page, Executive Chef and founder of The Hidden Raven Co., said: “I’m delighted to announce Sabrina’s Wrekin Havoc, which is very much a Shropshire creation, made to put our local identity on the map in an unexpected way.

“I wanted to bring together two distinctly British flavours in real Blue Stilton and fermented cayenne without compromising on either. The result is a proper everyday table sauce with a strong Shropshire identity, inspired by the region’s folklore, history and characters. It’s the first step in a broader project uniting Celtic mythology, Welsh legend, and British food heritage into genuine culinary innovations for tables nationwide.”

Sabrina’s Wrekin Havoc is the first product in a planned collection inspired by regional folklore, mythology and heritage. The launch pays tribute to Sabrina, the goddess associated with the River Severn, as well as the legendary Wrekin Giant.

Further releases from The Hidden Raven Co. are planned to continue the theme. Merlin’s Dragon Fire will draw inspiration from Welsh legend, while future heritage editions are set to explore figures and stories from Shropshire’s past, including a product inspired by Shrewsbury-born naturalist Charles Darwin.

Before a strictly limited retail release of 200 boxed presentation units ahead of the festive season, Sabrina’s Wrekin Havoc is making its first public appearance at The Museum Café in Shrewsbury town centre. Diners can currently experience the sauce served fresh on the café menu before the wider bottled product rollout.

For more information, visit thehiddenraven.co.uk.