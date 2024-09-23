Akiho Suzumoto Confirmed as Lead Voice Actress for SHINONOME ABYSS – The Maiden Exorcist

Acclaimed voice actress Akiho Suzumoto has been announced as the voice of the protagonist in the upcoming action survival horror roguelike, SHINONOME ABYSS: The Maiden Exorcist.

Akiho Suzumoto will voice the main character, Yono. Suzumoto has a distinguished career in anime, games, and theatre, with notable roles including Natsuha Arisugawa in THE iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS.

This game marks the second collaboration between KADOKAWA Game Linkage and ABC Animation, following their previous success with the Ninja Slayer Neosaitama in Flames franchise, which launched earlier this summer.

Akiho Suzumoto expressed her excitement, saying: “I feel very privileged to be able to voice the protagonist Yono-chan.

“I portrayed her while feeling her serene and internally fiery personality. Since this is a horror action game, there is a constant undercurrent of suspense and I remember being a little nervous during the recording because it was different from usual.

“I would be happy if you enjoy the game while watching Yono-chan’s efforts!”

SHINONOME ABYSS: The Maiden Exorcist is an action survival game with a strong focus on horror elements. The narrative follows Yono, a Miko (maiden exorcist), as she searches for her missing brother, also an exorcist. Her journey takes a dark turn when she discovers a mysterious mansion filled with mononoke (yokai and vengeful spirits) waiting to challenge her.

The game’s strategic elements ensure that even players who aren’t typically drawn to action games can enjoy it.

A special live broadcast related to the game will take place on YouTube on 28 and 29 September. The broadcast will feature Akiho Suzumoto alongside several of the game’s creators, offering insights and behind-the-scenes secrets of SHINONOME ABYSS: The Maiden Exorcist.

The game is scheduled to launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch, and is available to add to your wishlist now. For the latest updates, follow the game’s official X account.

SHINONOME ABYSS: The Maiden Exorcist and Ninja Slayer Neosaitama in Flames will both be available for trial play at the KADOKAWA Game Linkage booth during the Tokyo Game Show, running from 26-29 September at Makuhari Messe.