Crusader Talent Initiates Pioneering Collaboration with Kick for Prominent Old School RuneScape Broadcasters

Crusader Talent has disclosed a pioneering alliance, linking 27 elite Old School RuneScape (OSRS) broadcasters with Kick, an emerging live streaming service, through a non-exclusive streaming pact.

Crusader Talent, a foremost agency in talent management for over 60 top-tier gaming broadcasters, today made public a groundbreaking collaboration with Kick, the nascent streaming service. This partnership integrates 27 of the most influential OSRS broadcasters in a non-exclusive agreement, heralding a new phase in live streaming entertainment.

This partnership denotes the most considerable capital infusion into the OSRS broadcaster community by any corporation or platform thus far, accentuating the significant value and potential identified in these broadcasters and their followers.

This collaboration comes on the heels of the significant procurement of Jagex, the OSRS developer, by CVC Capital Partners and Haveli Investments for £900 million. This transaction by two of the globe’s premier investment firms highlights a robust conviction in the gaming industry’s potential, particularly in timeless, community-focused games like OSRS.

Launched in December 2022, Kick has swiftly drawn attention for its focus on a creator-first ethos, establishing a new industry benchmark with an extraordinary revenue distribution—95% for the broadcaster and 5% for the platform. This approach far exceeds traditional revenue-sharing models, providing broadcasters with a chance to keep a more substantial portion of their earnings and focus on their core passion: crafting compelling, superior content.

Mason Breeding, Chief Executive of Crusader Talent, remarked: “Crusader Talent has successfully orchestrated over 2,500 creator-brand deals and this one is among the most special to us as our partnership with Kick represents a pivotal moment for the OSRS community. Kick supports both established and emerging talents by providing a robust platform for growth and favourable monetisation opportunities. We believe in the power of our creators to inspire engagement, spark collaboration, and drive innovation through live entertainment on Kick. We’re excited for this next chapter in live-streaming entertainment.”

Abz, Partner Manager at Kick, said: “As passionate, long-time supporters of OSRS, the Kick team is thrilled to announce our commitment to making a positive impact on the Old School RuneScape community. With our CEO and staff also sharing a love for RuneScape, we are deeply invested in supporting content creators of all sizes, from the smallest to the biggest. This is just the beginning of our journey at Kick, where we aim to stand by creators every step of the way and contribute to the flourishing OSRS community.”

TastyLife, a broadcaster under Crusader Talent, stated: “I really think the move to Kick will be a historic event for RuneScape, and I’m beyond excited to be a part of it. It’s an incredible feeling going over with so many talented content creators and people I’m honoured to call friends. I think both Kick and the OSRS community will benefit highly from this as we are given a space to pursue our passion with a website that cares about its creators, and also give the community an opportunity to connect more with the people that bring joy to their day.”

9Rain, another Crusader Talent broadcaster, expressed: “All we care about is making the best content we can. Everything else we do as creators is secondary to that. I think OSRS and Kick are a great fit. We’re excited to join a platform that cares about this weird little point and click MMO.”

Rhys, also with Crusader Talent, shared: “I’m extremely excited to get back into streaming, for the past two years of YouTube video creation I have had many viewers asking when I will be making a return to streaming. Thanks to the partnership with Kick, plus the amazing representation from Crusader Talent, I can now proudly bring my content back to live entertainment.”