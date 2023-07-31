Unraveling FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: LegalBet Canada Presents the Ultimate Guide

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has ignited global interest, particularly in Canada, with the home team entering the tournament with high expectations after their gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and silver medal at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

LegalBet Canada, the nation’s foremost authority on sports betting, offers an all-inclusive guide to betting on one of the most significant women’s sports competitions that has garnered immense attention from punters.

Spanning from July 20 to August 20, the tournament boasts 64 matches across nine cities, culminating in the grand finale at Stadium Australia in Sydney, providing ample betting opportunities throughout the event.

In the article, LegalBet Canada stresses the importance of understanding the tournament’s format, which comprises a Group Stage, Knockout Rounds, and the Final. While the United States is the favorite as the defending champions, bold contenders from countries like England, Germany, Spain, and France add flair to the tournament and present opportunities for bettors to capitalise on favorable odds for the underdogs.

Key players, such as Spain’s Alexia Putellas, Australia’s Sam Kerr, and Germany’s Alexandra Popp, with their game-changing abilities, emerge as front-runners for the FIFA Golden Boot Award and are among the top players to watch. For those interested in betting on player props, Bet99 stands as the premier choice, offering diverse options and attractive lines.

LegalBet Canada also advises bettors to consider the team’s current form, player suspensions, injuries, off-field distractions, and tournament brackets when creating their betslips. Conducting this due diligence can help spot undervalued bets and turn a profit. For instance, take note of the potential impact of England’s defensive linchpin, Leah Williamson’s absence, or the enhanced role Netherlands’ forward Lieke Martens might assume following Vivianne Miedema’s injury. Awareness of such factors can be the real game-changer in the long run.

Moreover, with matches broadcasted on CTV, TSN, and RDS, Canadian bettors have ample opportunities to leverage the broadcasts when engaging in live betting on platforms like bet365, renowned for offering top odds for in-play betting.