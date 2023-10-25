Morph Teams Up with Gamma to Raise Awareness of the PSTN Switch-off in the UK

In an exciting collaboration aimed at spreading the word about the imminent PSTN switch-off, the beloved Aardman character, Morph, is partnering with Gamma to ensure businesses across the UK receive this crucial message loud and clear.

Gamma’s involvement with Morph extends beyond their recent sponsorship of a Shakespearean-themed Morph statue titled “The Bard” in Morph’s Epic Art Adventure in London, which supported the Whizz Kidz charity. Now, this collaboration dives into the realm of communications. You can check out our landing page that hosts the film created in collaboration with Aardman here.

Thousands of businesses in the UK are unaware of the impending change! A recent study commissioned by Gamma and conducted by CEBR reveals a concerning statistic: 29% of UK businesses are oblivious to Openreach’s decision to discontinue traditional PSTN lines by December 2025. This lack of awareness poses a threat to business continuity, highlighting the importance of Gamma’s partnership with Morph. It’s not just about spreading information; it’s about safeguarding the future of these businesses. Amplifying Morph’s message is essential to ensure that companies are well-prepared for this transition. The message is clear – businesses have options, but taking action is imperative.

Furthermore, the technology needed to navigate this transition is readily available today. While addressing the switch may seem daunting to some businesses, embracing the change can offer immediate advantages. Adopting new technology not only ensures readiness but also introduces features that can significantly enhance the experiences of both customers and employees.

Why Morph?

Morph, created over four decades ago by Peter Lord and David Sproxton, is one of multi award-winning animation studio Aardman’s pioneering and simplest masterpieces. This clay character, known for his slapstick comedy and unique language, employs alternative methods to convey messages, perfectly reflecting the essence of the Big Switch-off campaign.

The Morph Magic: Simplifying the Complex

Morph’s specialty lies in his ability to convey messages in a straightforward and relatable manner. His history, spanning over 40 years and including appearances in TV programs like “The Epic Adventures of Morph” on Sky Kids, ensures that he resonates with multiple generations, especially business owners and decision-makers.

The collaboration received unanimous support from Aardman, with co-creator Peter Lord actively involved in the creative process to ensure the final product embodies the quintessential Morph charm.

Will Studd, Director at Aardman, commented: “Gamma approached us with an exciting brief – To use Morph and Chas to help explain the big switch over of landline phones to new more versatile digital systems. Working together with Peter Lord, co-creator of Morph, and Chris Parker, author, and screenwriter, we created a fun, playful narrative that explains the concepts, and benefits of the switch, in a way that harks back to the golden age of kids TV. Voiced by Derek Griffiths, staple of 1970’s and 80’s Children’s BBC, we created a memorable, authentic film that plays on Morph and Chas’ classic antagonistic relationship, to show how beneficial and easy the transition to digital is. Just like the show, Morph ends up on top, enjoying the full benefits of his digital communication. The film was a joy to create.”

“Helen Owen, Head of Product Marketing, and a fan of Morph, added: “Morph is the ideal, if not obvious, ambassador for the Big Switch-off. His appeal bridges multiple generations and his ability to simplify and bring humour to the everyday ensures that he cuts through the noise and capture audience’s attention. We believe that raising awareness of this significant change within UK businesses is essential and are hoping that the partnership of Gamma and Morph will draw attention to a Big Switch-off which to date has gone largely unheralded.”

Behind the Scenes

Bringing Morph to life for this campaign was a meticulous process. The advert was divided into individual shots, sequenced for minimal disruptions and to maintain continuity. In a nostalgic touch, Peter Lord ensured the incorporation of some of Morph’s original set dressings, including specially crafted paint cans with their ‘Lord & Sprox’ brand.

A Smile for a Serious Cause

While the topic of the Big Switch-off might seem technical and mundane to many, Morph’s unique charm and antics are set to infuse it with humour and simplicity. This collaborative effort aims to break through the noise and address the knowledge gap surrounding this subject in the UK.

Gamma encourages audiences to take the time to view and share the campaign video, bringing attention to the vital message of the PSTN switch-off and its broader implications.