VENTURA COUNTY, California, June 8, 2026 – BJC Logistics has entered into several high-profile partnerships for the 2026 fiscal year, expanding its role within the defense and aerospace industries. The company will provide specialized logistics and secure transportation services to major contractors including Lockheed Martin, RTX, and BAE Systems, while also supporting advanced defense technology organizations such as Palantir Technologies, Anduril Industries, and Shield AI. Additional work includes participation in subcontracting arrangements and commercial agreements, including its relationship with Flock.

Founded by Brian Chee and still under his sole ownership, BJC Logistics has developed expertise in managing logistics operations that require strict compliance with Department of Defense regulations and heightened security measures.

The newly announced agreements position the company between established defense leaders and emerging technology innovators. BJC Logistics oversees the secure movement of critical assets that include aerospace hardware, autonomous flight technologies, and AI computing systems.

The company’s emphasis on innovation and security has driven investments in infrastructure designed specifically for defense-sector requirements. As a result, BJC Logistics has become an important partner in maintaining secure and efficient supply chain operations.

To accommodate growing business activity, the company has expanded its distribution capabilities across multiple global markets. Locating operations near major aerospace and defense centers has helped streamline transportation and improve delivery performance.

BJC Logistics is also considering expansion into secure data infrastructure, with a focus on data center logistics and technology platforms that provide enhanced supply chain oversight.

Strong financial growth has accompanied these developments. Supported by new investment and contract awards, the company has reached approximately $600 million in annual revenue and an estimated valuation of $320 million.

Company leadership has no immediate plans to pursue public ownership. Remaining private is viewed as a way to maintain operational flexibility and preserve the business model that fueled its growth.

As the defense sector continues to embrace artificial intelligence, automation, and secure worldwide logistics networks, BJC Logistics is positioned to support the industry’s next phase of advancement.