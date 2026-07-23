Litejam Introduces Neo Acoustic A1, the First RGB Carbon Fibre Acoustic Guitar Designed to Make Fingerpicking Easier

LONDON, UK, July 23, 2026 – Litejam has revealed the upcoming launch of its Neo Acoustic A1, an innovative carbon fibre acoustic-electric guitar that combines smart LED technology with visual learning to simplify fingerpicking. Following the company’s crowdfunding success of more than $1 million, the new instrument expands Litejam’s RGB learning system into the acoustic market, giving players real-time guidance for both hands while they learn songs. A VIP waitlist opens on July 28, with early supporters able to reserve exclusive launch pricing for just $0.99.

For many self-taught guitarists, fingerpicking is one of the biggest obstacles to progressing beyond the basics. The Neo Acoustic A1 has been developed to remove that barrier through an intuitive dual-hand visual learning system. Instead of relying on traditional tablature, players receive real-time LED guidance across the fretboard while the companion app simultaneously directs picking-hand movements, making complex fingerstyle techniques significantly easier to understand and perform.

Powered by a rechargeable battery and paired with a free companion app for Android and iOS, the Litejam system provides an accessible and engaging way for musicians to develop their skills.

“The Litejam Neo Acoustic A1 is custom engineered to help people learn real songs,” said Bank Apisak, Founder of Litejam. “We’ve taken the physical struggle out of fingerstyle and replaced it with an intuitive, visual language.”

Dual-hand visual learning

The Neo Acoustic A1 uses a colour-coded LED system that guides both hands simultaneously, helping players build confidence while learning fingerstyle techniques.

Fretting hand guidance: The guitar features 132 high-density LEDs across 21 frets. Each finger is assigned its own colour, with red representing the first finger, green the second, blue the third and yellow the fourth. White LEDs indicate open strings, while unlit positions identify muted strings.

Picking hand guidance: The Litejam app uses the traditional PIMA fingerstyle system, assigning the thumb, index, middle and ring fingers to their respective picking patterns. Once connected via Bluetooth, players receive synchronized visual instruction for both hands.

Performance features

The Neo Acoustic A1 includes several tools designed to help players develop their technique and creativity.

Smart Bass Mode visually demonstrates both static and alternating thumb movements, an area that many beginner fingerstyle players find particularly challenging.

Fingerpicking Builder allows users to create, edit, save and practise their own custom picking patterns within the companion app.

Strumming and Songwriting Assistant helps musicians recognise chord progressions while displaying strumming patterns in perfect rhythm.

Built-in lesson library includes fingerstyle arrangements inspired by both classical favourites and modern compositions.

Premium carbon fibre construction

Alongside its smart learning features, the Neo Acoustic A1 has been engineered as a professional-quality acoustic-electric guitar suitable for everyday performance.

Its one-piece moulded carbon fibre body, neck and fingerboard provide exceptional durability while resisting weather changes, warping and surface marks.

At approximately 1.8kg, the instrument is lightweight and comfortable for extended playing sessions.

The guitar also features an integrated piezo pickup, onboard preamp and endpin jack for amplified performance.

Built-in resonance technology allows players to enjoy effects including reverb, delay and chorus without external equipment.

Customers can choose from five finishes: Waterfall, Lime Mist, Powder Pink, Taupe Gray and Black.

Crowdfunding success and VIP launch

Litejam is a proven player in this sector, having already raised over $1 million on Kickstarter and successfully shipped instruments to over 5,000 players worldwide.

Ahead of the official Kickstarter launch, readers can secure the lowest possible pricing by joining the VIP waitlist:

The offer: A $0.99 non-refundable reservation fee locks in a VIP launch price of $299 (saving $200 off the planned $499 MSRP), plus priority production and early-access shipping.

A locks in a VIP launch price of (saving $200 off the planned $499 MSRP), plus priority production and early-access shipping. How to reserve: Players can join the waitlist directly on July 28th at campaign.litejam.com/pre-launch-a1-01.

The $0.99 fee is a non-refundable reservation fee to lock in the promotional price.



About Litejam



We’re building an interactive music learning platform that combines smart instruments, software, AI, and educational content to help people learn, play, create, and perform music. The guitars are just the first products within a much larger ecosystem.

Litejam crafts smart instruments designed to make learning music highly visual, engaging, and intuitive. Driven by the philosophy “Play. Learn. Jam.”, Litejam is dedicated to breaking down the traditional barriers of music education to help players go from their very first chord to their first full song.

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