Voel Coaches Announces Grand 75th Anniversary Celebration with Star-Studded Lineup

Voel Coaches, a prominent coach company nestled in Dyserth near Rhyl on the beautiful North Wales Coast, is gearing up to celebrate a remarkable milestone: its 75th anniversary. Founded in 1949, this family-operated business has become a symbol of quality and affordability in coach travel, offering an extensive range of Day Excursions and Coach Holidays across the UK and Europe.

In honor of reaching this significant 75-year mark, Voel Coaches is organising a two-day extravaganza packed with music, festivities, engaging activities, and the chance for customers to win some impressive prizes.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Mavis & Melvyn Kerfoot-Davies, proprietors of Voel Coaches Limited, said, “To mark this prestigious milestone of our company, we are really excited to be bringing these fantastic concerts to the local area for our surrounding communities who have supported us over the years, we have some extra special surprises coming up in 2024.”

From its early days, Voel Coaches has evolved into a well-respected business within the local community and the wider coach travel industry. The company takes pride in its family legacy, with the third and fourth generations now actively engaged in its daily management.

Michelle Kerfoot-Higginson, Managing Director of Voel Coaches Limited, adds her thoughts: “Having been brought up in the business, I have seen the company go from strength to strength. I am very proud to be managing a team of supportive employees. Here’s to another 75 years!”

The anniversary celebrations are set to take place at The Pavilion Theatre in Rhyl, echoing the rich history of Voel’s 75 years of service.

Event organisers Chris Gentile and Jessica Blacknell of Voel Coaches share their excitement: “The company is celebrating its 75th anniversary, which is a significant milestone. What better way to honour our communities’ heritage than by organising two exciting concerts? It is a joy to be bringing some of the performers in the line-up to The Pavilion Theatre after we have taken many passengers to see them at theatres and arenas throughout the UK. This is just the beginning of what we have planned for 2024.”

The line-up for these events is nothing short of spectacular, featuring performances from Blue, Boyzlife, Heather Small, The Jerseys, and a host of special appearances including Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Finalists, Welsh of the West End, Trelawnyd Male Voice Choir, and the upcoming local talent Ella-Grace, with more surprises in store at each concert.

Event Dates & Times:

Friday 20th September 2024

Voel Coaches Presents… The Voel Variety Show

Location: The Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl

Show start: 7pm

Line Up:

Heather Small

The Jerseys

Welsh of the West End

Trelawnyd Male Voice Choir

Ella-Grace, upcoming local talent

Saturday 21st September 2024

Voel Coaches Presents… 75th Anniversary Concert

Location: The Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl

Show start: 7:30pm

Line Up:

Blue

Boyzlife

Plus, special guest DJ

The event also promises exciting competitions for exclusive getaways, family activities, and exclusive after-party experiences. Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday, 22nd November 2023, followed by the general sale on Friday, 24th November 2023, directly through The Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl.

Return coach travel to these events can be arranged through Voel Coaches’ sales team or their website.

Discover more about Voel Coaches’ 75th Anniversary Celebrations at www.voelcoaches.com.